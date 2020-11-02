NORTH KINGSTOWN – Last week, the North Kingstown High School hosted a forum for students to ask questions of candidates running for local, state and national office. The forum, called Candidates Day, featured several candidates who will be appearing on the North Kingstown ballot in the upcoming General Election on Nov. 3.
All opposed candidates on the North Kingstown ballot received an invitation to the forum, such as candidates for town council and school committee, candidates for Senate Districts 35 and 36, and even candidates running for U.S. Senate and Congressional office. While the forum has traditionally been held in the North Kingstown High School auditorium, this year’s event was done virtually, due to COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings. The forum was overseen by Lawrence Verria, chair of the social studies department at North Kingstown High School, with the help of students from the Democracy Program. Questions were selected from student submissions.
Various candidates appearing on the North Kingstown ballot for State Senate participated in Candidates Day.
Sen. Bridget Valverde (D-Dist. 35, East Greenwich, North Kingstown, South Kingstown, Narragansett), who was elected in 2018 and is running for reelection, attended the forum, answering questions about state budgets, the Black Lives Matter movement, unemployment, infrastructure and the minimum wage. Her opponent, Charles Callanan, a Republican, was not in attendance.
The first question touched on the Rhode Island state budget, and whether she would prioritize raising taxes or cutting programs.
“There’s no doubt we’re facing some very tough budget years due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said. “We can either cut programs or we can find other revenue to plug those holes, but we cannot cut our way out of this crisis.”
“It will only prolong the economic downturn in Rhode Island if we decide to cut programs and put people out of work,” she continued, adding that the state “can’t be cutting social services at any time, but especially during a public health crisis.”
She also said that the state was hoping for another COVID-19 relief package, though would also be looking into other means of revenue, such as a pause in the rollback on car taxes and an increase in the tax rate for top earners. In March, the U.S. Congress passed the CARES Act, a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill, however a second stimulus has not yet been passed by the U.S. Senate.
Valverde was also asked how she would address issues brought up by the Black Lives Matter movement, such as police brutality and racial inequality.
“Those concerns need to be met with actual policy prescriptions,” she said.
Some of the policies she would support include equal access to high quality education, an increase in the minimum wage, reforming law enforcement so police officers are held accountable, and making sure kids “are getting culturally and racially sensitive from an early age so that we can break the cycle of racism in Rhode Island.”
Furthermore, she was asked what actions could be taken to address the unemployment rate in Rhode Island.
After getting through the pandemic, Valverde said it would be important to invest in the small business community and provide a public funding stream, affordable child care and expand family medical leave policies.
The State Senator was then asked about Rhode Island infrastructure, specifically the state of the roads.
Valverde said a lot of progress had been made through the state’s RhodeWorks program, which is focused on rebuilding the state’s roads and bridges.
However, she said more long term planning was needed to develop a complete model, such as bike paths and pedestrian friends sidewalks.
Finally, she was asked about raising the minimum wage in Rhode Island, which is currently $11.50 an hour. Valverde said she was strongly in favor of raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
“Right now we’re lagging behind our neighboring states in terms of our minimum wage rate. I would like to see us get on a predictable path to $15 an hour over the next couple of years,” she said. “Low wages are the basis of so many problems we have. It’s one of the most important things we can do to lift people out of poverty in Rhode Island.”
Two candidates for Senate District 36 (Narragansett, North Kingstown), Alana DiMario (D) and Matthew Mannix (I), were also in attendance. Doreen Costa, a Republican candidate for Senate District 36, was not in attendance.
When asked how she would ensure a balanced budget, and whether she would prioritize budget cuts or a raise in taxes, DiMario,said that she would be opposed to cutting anything that impacted physiological or safety needs for residents.
“I would be opposed to any budget cuts that would impact programs for housing and for food, because those are our basic needs for survival,” said DiMario, who is a mental health professional. “Also because, not only do I feel that’s the wrong thing to do morally, it’s also the wrong thing to do economically.”
She referenced the recession in 2008, pointing to austerity measures that she said left the country slow to recover. DiMario also said she would be in favor of increasing revenues through raising taxes on the highest earners in Rhode Island.
Mannix, the current president of the Narragansett Town Council, said it would be “irresponsible and cruel to raise taxes during a pandemic and when there’s a stalled economy.”
“Many Rhode Islanders know in their gut that we have a lot of wasteful spending at the statehouse,” he said. “We need to think of those Rhode Islanders first and cut unnecessary and duplicative programs, of which there are many.”
He also said that government regulation had gone too far and were hampering small businesses.
When asked how they would address issues brought up by Black Lives Matter, DiMario applauded Rhode Island police chiefs who put together “Twenty for 2020,” a list of promises and policy amendments. The initiative was inspired by 8 Can’t Wait, a campaign to “bring immediate change to police departments” through eight suggested policies, such as banning chokeholds and a requirement to de-escalate situations, among others.
DiMario said the goal of Twenty for 2020 was to meet or exceed the goals of 8 Can’t Wait. She also said she was a strong proponent of restorative justice.
Mannix said he was concerned that the Black Lives Matter movement had been “hijacked by people who want to transform policy and attack law enforcement, including the dismantling of the law enforcement officer’s bill of rights.”
He also said that younger people, and the movement, should try to return to the optimism he said was prevalent in the 1990s.
“It is so difficult for young people to come of age in such dark times right now,” he said. “The key for the movement is to circle back to that optimism.”
Asked about growing jobs and lowering unemployment, DiMario said that the state needed to invest a lot of money in renewable energy.
“I would like to create a source of good paying jobs here, while also doing the right and responsible thing for the environment,” she said. “I would like to rebuild our energy infrastructure using green energy technologies that would increase jobs.”
She said that if Rhode Island invested in renewable energy, some of it could be exported, creating a stream of revenue to the state. DiMario added that she would also make sure younger people feel that going into the trades was a viable career option for them.
Mannix said that the issue was a “perennial problem” in Rhode Island, adding that the state had to focus on recommitting to making products. He also said he was “disturbed” to see the popularity of Sen. Bernie Sanders, a democratic socialist, in the presidential primary earlier this year.
“To fix Rhode Island’s economy, specifically, we need to focus and recommit on making products,” he said. “Our manufacturing base that made our country great and gave members of the middle class and working class jobs that they were proud of.”
“The key to achieving this is getting the government out of the people’s way, keeping taxes low on our residents in North Kingstown and Narragansett, and letting creativity thrive from there,” he added.
Both candidates were also asked about updating the state’s infrastructure, particularly two-lane roads.
DiMario said that states who have a lot of funding to fix their roads do so through a “good revenue stream,” because they export energy. She said that Rhode Island should do the same through the green energy export program she previously mentioned.
“If we implemented that green energy program I was talking about earlier, we would actually be able to produce enough energy that we could export some out, tax that, and create a new revenue stream for maintaining our own roads,” she said.
During his time on the Narragansett Town Council and having overseen a $17 million road bond, Mannix said that he has a lot of experience with the process of fixing two-lane, residential roads.
“Two lane roads need to be examined on a case-by-case neighborhood basis, and my experience has taught me there’s no one-size-fits-all solution to this problem,” he said. “You need to go in, understand the neighborhoods, understand what roads need to be fixed and get them fixed in ways that improve people’s lives and their infrastructure.”
Finally, both candidates were asked if they supported raising the minimum wage.
DiMario said she was in favor of raising the minimum wage, though said she supported an incremental increase, which would eventually reach $15 an hour. Currently, the General Assembly votes every year on raising the minimum wage.
“The minimum wage was created to be a living wage for a full-time worker, and it’s nowhere near that now, I do support a planned incremental increase,” she said. “I would like to see something passed to map out specific guidelines to get us to at least $15 minimum wage over the next couple years.”
She also said that an increase would result in more money being injected into the economy through spending.
However, Mannix said he was against raising the minimum wage, calling it a misunderstanding of the American economy.
“It troubles me when we see individuals in the progressive movement that want to make this happen when so many people are bleeding during a pandemic,” he said. “A minimum wage job is designed for part-time and student workers. We’ve all worked those jobs.”
He said that the increase would force small businesses to absorb the costs, resulting in fewer jobs for workers.
“An increase in the minimum wage will only hurt those who are the backbone of the economy,” he said.
To view the entire Candidates Day forum, visit the North Kingstown High School website.
The general election will take place on Nov. 3. For more information on candidates, the voting process and polling places, visit https://vote.sos.ri.gov.
