EXETER – Over the weekend, firefighters rushed to put out a massive brush fire in Exeter, which damaged several acres of wooded area off of Ten Rod Road. In total the fire damaged nearly 17-acres of a wooded land.
The fire, which took place near 900 Ten Rod Road, occurred on Saturday, Feb. 22, around 12 p.m.
Scott Gavitt, chief of Exeter Fire Department No. 1, said that while it was mostly wooded area that was damaged, the fire managed to spread within close proximity to surrounding homes.
“Mostly what burned was all wooded area. It did get 300-500 feet from houses off of Widow Sweets Road and Cobblestone Hill Road,” Gavitt said. “Our firetruck was able to set up there and protect those homes.”
Though the flames came relatively close, no homes were damaged by the fire.
Gavitt also said that neighboring residents even helped the firefighters extinguish the fire.
Multiple agencies aided Exeter Department No. 1 in putting out the blaze, including Exeter Department No. 2. Other agencies included the Ashaway Fire Department, who provided manpower and an all terrain vehicle, the Mishnock Fire Department, who also provided manpower, and West Greenwich Fire Department, who brought a brush truck, among others.
Because the fire was located in a wooded area, Gavitt said it was difficult to reach. The firefighters had to rely on smaller brush trucks, hand tools and “bladder bags”–or, water cans.
“Being it was so difficult to get to, we were able to get smaller brush trucks in to supply some water. But this was mainly hand tools and what we call bladder bags, or water cans,” Gavitt said.
A bladder bag is a collapsible backpack with a portable sprayer, allowing firefighters to battle fires in areas that may not be easily accessible.
“They’re five gallon water cans they put on their backs,” Gavitt said. “They basically go out and pump the water by hand off these bladder bags to put the fire out.”
As firefighters worked to put out the fire, one sustained minor burns while another suffered from heat exhaustion.
Gavitt said that the cause of the fire was still under investigation.
“Being a [16.75] acre fire, it’s pretty hard to pinpoint,” Gavitt said.
