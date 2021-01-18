While it wasn’t able to be voted on at Tuesday, it was announced during the Jan.12 North Kingstown School Committee Meeting that the booster club is seeking to rename the football field.
The change in name comes about seven months after the passing of former North Kingstown Athletic Director Dick Fossa. Fossa notably was a leader in the push to get a turf field at North Kingstown High School.
In a letter to the school committee North Kingstown High School Booster Club President Kara Martone stated in part, “Dick Fossa was the Athletic Director for three years at NKHS and was instrumental in getting the turf field and track approved as part of the November 2018 bond referendum, and installed at NKHS the following year. Residents of North Kingstown had been looking for a new turf and track for years – it is no coincidence that it came to fruition during Dick’s tenure here. His strong leadership was critical in gaining support from the town for the bond and seeing the project through from beginning to end. Dick’s passion for youth sports was evident in his life-long commitment to both coaching and as an Athletic Director. He truly embodied the Education Based Athletics model and was known to be the first person at the field and always the last to leave. Under Dick’s leadership, NKHS Athletics has become a premier program across the state. We would be honored to name the field in his memory.”
In the letter Martone stated that they are “proposing the name, Dick Fossa Memorial Field”, and envision having the name along the bottom panel of the scoreboard (replacing the current panel “Donated 2019”).”
In their proposal the school district wouldn’t incur any costs and the work would be done locally in North Kingstown.
“The Booster Club will work with Signarama - NK Signs to have this panel created and will assume any and all costs associated with the installation,” the letter stated.
School Committee Chair Gregory Blasbalg explained that there are many policies in place that need to be followed before they can vote on the name change which includes having to wait one year from the anniversary of the passing along with a 90 day public comment period.
Another major piece of news that came from the meeting involves the FY 2022 budget. During the meeting Superintendent Philip Auger presented his preliminary budget to the committee.
The budget presented was for $71,932,787, which is a 2.13 percent increase overall from last year and a 4 percent increase from the town. It also includes $500,000 re appropriation of school fund balance.
In his presentation to the committee Auger pointed to some notable unknowns as of right now which include the state of the pandemic and its conditions come this fall. Another major unknown is the support staff negotiations.
Like in years past there will be many steps and meetings throughout the next several months in order to approve the budget.
Chief Operating Officer Mary King laid out the timeline which will include more discussion and more updates during the Jan. 26 meeting. From there the goal is to vote on the budget to be sent to the town manager who will then present it to the town council. King explained that the goal is to hold the vote on that budget during the Feb. 16 meeting.
She explained that although they have until March 1 to send the budget to the city for consideration they have committed to have the budget to them before then.
Blasbalg also noted that after the budget is sent to the council they have final say as to how much will be given to the school district from the town. This means that from there they will work to finalize the budget based on the bottom line number that they receive from the town.
In other business, during his superintendent report Auger explained that currently he feels comfortable doing the next two ‘snow days’ as traditional ones with no distance learning taking place.
He explained his decision because currently the school year is scheduled to end on a Wednesday and by having two extra days they won’t go into an extra week. He also explained that unlike scheduled distance learning days things become more complicated especially when inclement weather causes power outages.
“It’s a lot more difficult,” Auger stated.
In other news the school committee introduced its new student representatives Jacob Cedor, and Owen Grace. Auger said during the meeting that this year the student representatives will be presenting once a quarter giving updates to the committee about any issues from the student union that they the committee should be aware of. This is something that Auger is looking forward to.
“It will help to make them true representatives,” he said.
The next school committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 26.
