More than 600 Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island (BCBSRI) employees came together last week to provide hands-on, volunteer support to community organizations around the state. The effort was part of the Blue Across Rhode Island day of service, which focuses on partnering with local nonprofits to help complete critical projects for each chosen organization.
Nonprofits helped during the day of service included Edesia in North Kingstown, Westwood YMCA in Coventry, The Children’s Workshop in Warren, March of Dimes in Providence, The Confetti Foundation in East Providence, Hope Alzheimer’s Center in Cranston and several more.
For the full story, pick up this week's Standard Times.
