NORTH KINGSTOWN – Starting this week, the BankRI North Kingstown Gallery will be presenting paintings by a Rhode Island-based artist, which will remain on display for the rest of the year.
The artist, Marjorie Ball, is an East Greenwich resident, who has lived in Rhode Island since 1969.
The two paintings featured in the exhibit, called City Nights: Paintings by Marjorie Ball, were painted on hollow core doors and reflect Ball’s interest in the changing cityscape of Providence.
“City Nights: Paintings by Marjorie Ball” will run from today, September 5, through December 31. The BankRI branch is located at 1140 Ten Rod Road in North Kingstown. Hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 5p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.facebook.com/BankRhodeIsland.
