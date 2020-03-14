NORTH KINGSTOWN – For the tenth year in a row, Bank Rhode Island (BankRI) is inviting customers and the community to visit its North Kingstown branch to donate books for its annual Children’s Book Drive.
The book drive represents the tenth anniversary and partnership with Books Are Wings, a local nonprofit whose programs put thousands of free books in the hands of children annually.
Since the inception of the Children’s Book Drive, the effort has garnered nearly 20,000 books for Rhode Island children.
Every BankRI branch is taking part in the book drive, which will run through the end of March.
Throughout the month, each BankRI branch location will feature a collection bin in its lobby for donations of new and gently-used children’s books. While this is the tenth year of the book drive, a new feature this year will include the ability to participate in the drive by purchasing a book from an online wish list of titles curated by Books Are Wings, which can be found at www.BooksAreWings.org/donate-books. The wish list includes several childrens’ books from authors like Ryan Calejo, Pablo Cartaya, Rebecca Balcárcel and many, many more.
Patricia O’Donnell-Saracino, VP of Community Relations for BankRI, said that the book drive would allow children to have more access to books that they are allowed to keep.
“Our children’s book drive has been incredibly embraced by customers, colleagues and community since we began a decade ago,” O’Donnell-Saracino said. “Improving access to books for kids – by providing books they can keep – is an easy cause for people to get behind. This is a collection that will impact children across the state.”
After the drive, BankRI volunteers will sort and organize the collected children’s books by age level and topic. The books will then be delivered to Books Are Wings for the organization’s “Book Spots” program in communities of need.
According to Books are Wings, “Book Spots” are outdoor and indoor structures that serve as free, readily available libraries for children and families.
The Book Spots are based on the ‘take a book, return a book’ exchange model, which was popularized by the Wisconsin nonprofit Little Free Library. But in Rhode Island, however, Books Are Wings received permission to change the concept so children could take books without the expectation that they must be returned, allowing them to keep the books.
“These spots are readily available for children and families to find and take home books to keep,” Books Are Wings website states. “Structures and shelving units are hosted and maintained by community organizations throughout Rhode Island.”
Books Are Wings operates on philanthropic contributions from organizations and individuals, which the organizations said will “put free books in the hands of children who do not have libraries of their own at home.”
“The mission of Books Are Wings is to put free books in the hands of children. We believe every child should experience the joy of reading. We envision every child in Rhode Island with access to quality reading experiences and books,” the website continues.
During the 2018-2019 school year alone, Books Are Wings said it put 77,000 books into children’s hands through school and early learning book parties, community distribution events and summer programs.
“We believe in the power of literacy to transform the lives of children, their families and communities for the better,” the organization said.
All 20 of BankRI’s branches are participating in the book drive, which will end on March 31.
