EXETER – Late in December, AT&T announced the addition of a new cell tower in Exeter, which will help strengthen wireless connectivity for customers and subscribers to the public safety communications platform. According to the company, the new cell tower will enhance the area’s 4G LTE coverage and help residents and first responders get “faster” and “more reliable service,” allowing customers to “get the most out of their mobile data.
The company also highlighted the benefits of FirstNet users.
FirstNet is being built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority. The platform’s design is to help first responders in Rhode Island and across the country connect to the critical information they need so they can keep themselves and the communities they serve safer.
“The FirstNet mission is to deploy, operate, maintain, and improve the first high-speed, nationwide wireless broadband network dedicated to public safety,” the website reads. “This reliable, highly secure, interoperable, and innovative public safety communications platform will bring 21st-century tools to public safety agencies and first responders, allowing them to get more information quickly and helping them to make faster and better decisions.”
The new cell tower in Exeter, AT&T said in a press release, will directly benefit public safety and first responders who use FirstNet.
“FirstNet is bringing public safety communications into the 21st century with new, innovative capabilities to help those users stay safe and save lives,” the press release states.
The cell tower will also bring FirstNet Band 14 spectrum to the area, a nationwide spectrum set aside by the government, with a signal covering large geographic areas with less infrastructure to better support rural communities. It can better penetrate buildings and walls in more urban areas, as well.
Patricia Jacobs, president of AT&T New England, said that, with better service from the cell tower, customers will experience better network connectivity.
“We want our customers to have a great experience. With 4G LTE service, they’ll be able to experience better network connectivity while streaming videos, sharing on social media or texting family and friends,” Jacobs said. “We consistently work to provide better coverage for the community and its first responders. And we’re investing in our wireless network to accomplish that.”
Between 2016 and 2018, AT&T invested nearly $50 Million in the Rhode Island wireless and wired networks, helping to boost reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for residents and their businesses, according to the company.
