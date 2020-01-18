NORTH KINGSTOWN – As a result of a grant from the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), the town council approved the first reading of an amendment that would prohibit the use of tobacco products in town-owned recreational areas. If the second reading of the amendment is approved by the town council, all products containing tobacco or nicotine–including electronic cigarettes and vaporizers–will be banned from areas like the beach, parks, ball fields, basketball courts and playgrounds that are owned and operated by the town.
The amendment would be made to the Parks and Recreational Areas Ordinance and, if violated, would result in the immediate rejection from the recreational facility and a $100 fine.
“Smoking and other uses of tobacco products are hereby prohibited at any athletic or recreational facility owned or leased by the town and prohibited at the town beach at all times,” the proposed amendment reads. “Any person found violating this section shall be subject to immediate ejection from the athletic or recreational facility and/or be subject to a fine of up to $100.”
In a letter to the town manager, Chelsey Dumas-Gibbs, the town’s recreation director, explained that she applied for and received a RIDOH Tobacco Free Mini Grant, which is to be used for sustainable outdoor and indoor signage to assist with enforcement and public education.
Dumas-Gibbs said that the grant–$3,000 in total–would go toward tobacco-free signage in the town’s parks, and to the education of summer camp students about the dangers of tobacco use.
“As discussed, I applied for the RIDOH Tobacco Free Mini Grant and was awarded the $3,000 grant,” Dumas explained. “There is no match for this grant, and it must be completed by the end of April 2020.”
“In the grant application I asked for funding for tobacco-free signage for our parks,” she continued. “I also made the promise to educate the summer camp students about the dangers of tobacco use and the new ordinance that is attached will be enforced within our parks.”
The proposed amendment prohibiting tobacco use in recreational areas was the direct result of receiving the RIDOH grant.
According to a RIDOH memo, the mini grants are a way to increase partnerships and remove “cancer-causing tobacco chemicals” from public spaces through the “implementation and enforcement” of 100 percent tobacco-free parks.
“Eligible applicants must be a not-for-profit organization not currently receiving funds from the Rhode Island Department of Health and/or the Rhode Island Tobacco Control Program to do similar work are strongly encouraged to apply,” RIDOH’s mini grant memo reads. “Funds for this project may support sustainable outdoor and indoor signage to assist with enforcement and public education, window clings, banners, and educational materials.”
Parks and recreational areas, the memo continues, “are at the heart of a healthy community.”
“Parks provide places to play, space to be active, and the opportunity to connect with nature,” RIDOH states. “Creating tobacco-free parks protects the public from drifting secondhand smoke exposure and the environment from tobacco product litter.”
RIDOH also pointed out that secondhand smoke “drifts and harms everyone,” while also emphasizing that cigarette butts are the most common discarded waste worldwide.
“Children exposed to secondhand smoke are at an increased risk for acute respiratory problems, ear infections, and asthma attacks,” RIDOH said. “Adults exposed to secondhand smoke experience immediate adverse effects on the cardiovascular system and can also develop coronary heart disease and lung cancer.”
“There is no room for secondhand smoke or toxic cigarette butt litter in Rhode Island parks,” the department continued.
Councilor Richard Welch commended Dumas-Gibbs for securing the grant to add tobacco-free signage to recreational facilities.
“I just want to take a moment to thank Chelsey for applying for the grant,” Welch said. “Thank you for a job well done.”
The town council will continue the discussion on, and potentially ratify, the amendment prohibiting tobacco use in recreational, town-owned areas at its meeting on either Jan. 27 or Feb. 10.
