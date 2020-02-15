NORTH KINGSTOWN – During this week’s North Kingstown Town Council meeting, the Asset Management Commission (AMC) chair presented a capital improvement plan for the next five years. The plan detailed several recommended projects–which were proposed by various town departments–as well as proposed funding sources for said projects.
Over the next five years, the projects recommended by the departments and proposed by the AMC would total $11.1 million, if the town chooses to move forward with them in the future. Departments that the AMC met with included the recreation, water, public works and school departments.
“We asked [the departments] to come up and meet with us and present their requests,” AMC chair Edward Cooney Jr. explained to the town council.
These projects include the replacement of a town well, road maintenance, Gilbert Stuart Road Bridge reconstruction and playground renovations, as well as security, technology and bus upgrades for the school department, among others.
The proposed projects were chosen by departments through a submittal process, which saw members submitting priority rankings to determine which projects were most important to each department.
“The total of all these projects would be $11.1 million over the five year period, including $2.9 million in fiscal year 2021,” Cooney said.
As detailed in the presentation, funding for the projects would come from the four available sources: authorized bonds, grants, the enterprise fund and, primarily, the general fund, which would cover nearly $8 million for the proposed projects.
The capital improvement plan also included funding requests by each department, which would go toward further projects and maintenance such as a new recreation building, annual road work and much more, while also detailing plans for a new public safety complex for post-2025. In total, the department requests were roughly $36.5 million over the five years, and $68 million with the new public safety complex included.
Cooney said that the town would likely have to go out to bond to fund the public safety complex
In order to help cover the proposed costs of the projects and maintenance, as well as the requested funding for each department, the AMC also recommended that the council create an annual asset protection fund, which would be 5 percent of the total town budget. Last year’s budget was roughly $103 million, making the requested five percent funding for the proposed asset protection fund around $5.2 million.
Over the next five years, based on last year’s calculation, the asset protection fund would go toward capital improvement plans for the school, recreation and public works departments.
Cooney said the fund would go a long way toward helping the town maintain buildings and facilities, while also keeping up with rising costs, for projects and maintenance issues that occur on a yearly basis.
“We receive these requests annually,” Cooney said. “If you see the same requests with the same numbers over the years and the costs of those materials rise, how good are those numbers that we receive?”
Other requests made by the AMC included clearly identifying projects funded in the fiscal year 2021 budget and placing a greater emphasis on developing a five-year plan that will match the needs of the school department. The AMC also recommended that the town conduct an inventory of all facilities and vehicles for the town that would identify conditions of major systems, existing warranties and expected capital needs.
Council president Greg Mancini said that the presentation could be broken down into three general recommendations from the AMC: an asset protection budget item allocation of five percent; better project tracking for public disclosure; and inventory to be taken with a licensed professional.
Mancini said that an annual percent asset protection fund could cause some difficulty in the future, when new members are on the council.
“In two years from now or four years from now or six years from now, you’re going to have new councils who are not going to be beholden to something along those lines,” he said, adding that it might be something for the charter review commission to look into.
He went on to say that he would let the creation of an asset protection fund be decided through the upcoming budget process.
“We really need to make sure we put the funds aside to maintain our buildings properly,” he added. “In terms of an [asset protection fund], I’m going to let that play out through the budget process.”
However, Mancini said that tracking projects is something the town could do with relative ease, going on to say that keeping an inventory is an “interesting idea.”
Town manager Ralph Mollis said that, while the budget does provide funding for certain capital improvements, the town could be doing more to keep track of which specific projects are being funded.
“Once that budget is passed, it doesn’t have a breakdown [of those projects],” Mollis said. “It’s a lot of work on our end but I think it’s a worthy recommendation, and we’re going to try to implement some of that in the fiscal year 2021 budget.”
The presentation also incorporated details of the capital improvements that have been funded, and will continue to be funded, through the $27 million dollar bond that voters approved in 2018.
Already completed projects include the renovated high school athletic complex and flooring at several elementary schools, as well as improvements to town facilities. All future bond-funded projects are projected to be completed by 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.