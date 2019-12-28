Beginning in mid-November, a new Rhode Island State Police (RISP) unit was created to reduce the number of tragedies associated with impaired driving. Since being created, the new unit has resulted in 90 arrested, with more than half of those for driving under the influence.
The task force was created through a partnership between RISP, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and the Rhode Island Attorney General Office (RIAG), with the express purpose of arresting those driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
The new RISP unit consists of a significantly increased overnight road presence, funded through nearly $900,000 of federal National Highway Traffic Safety Administration funds. The new task force will see an additional two to five state police patrols operating between the hours of 5 p.m. and 5 a.m.
The creation of this RISP unit also marks the first time Rhode Island will have a year-round unit of troopers focused on enhancing public safety by enforcing impaired driving laws.
Just in the last month alone, RISP said the unit completed nearly 100 shifts and arrested 90 people, 49 for driving under the influence. Fifty-six crashes were also investigated, with nearly 30 percent of them involving a suspected impaired driver. More than 650 citations were also issued.
RIDOT Director Peter Alviti Jr. said that the new unit represented an effort to address impaired driving “on many fronts.”
“Now we’re putting federal dollars to work to fund year-round patrols with the sole purpose of stopping and arresting drunk drivers before they have a chance to kill or seriously injure someone,” Alviti Jr. said.
RISP Colonel James. M Manni said that the department’s highest priority was to protect the public.
“Impaired drivers remain a threat to society and with the creation of this new unit of the state police, we will continue the excellent work the unit has demonstrated in just its first month,” Manni said. “My message to impaired drivers is this: We are looking for you and with the support of the Attorney General and his team, you will be prosecuted.”
And Attorney General Peter Neronha said that impaired driving was a “significant threat” in the state, which requires a collaborative approach between the “agencies on the front lines.”
“Our Office’s Traffic Safety Resource Prosecutor oversees the prosecution of all alcohol-related driving accidents in the state, working closely with the Rhode Island State Police and the Department of Transportation to protect public safety and ensure that justice is served,” he added.
Along with the additional troopers, RIDOT and RISP are also using a “data-driven approach” for scheduling these patrols, allowing the unit to target specific areas in Rhode Island where crash rates are high and at the time of the day when most impaired driving crashes typically occur.
Even with ongoing efforts to discourage impaired driving, the numbers still rank above the national average, putting Rhode Island in the top third of states with the highest percentage of fatalities involving impaired drivers. In 2017 and 2018 combined, over 50 people were killed by impaired driving on Rhode Island roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.