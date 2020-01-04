To close out the holiday season, PMC Media Group, a Rhode Island-based advertising agency, donated nearly 100 gifts to a local charitable organization.
In December, PMC Media Group held an open house event at its new location on Main Street in East Greenwich, where the company donated the gifts to Westbay Community Action Program.
Westbay Community Action Program is a Warwick-based nonprofit that provides the people of Kent County with food, utilities, health, safety and education.
“Our mission is to empower and mobilize people through our programs, partnerships, and advocacy to gain greater self-sufficiency,” Westbay’s website reads. “Individuals and families gain stability through basic needs assistance. They improve their circumstances with education, life-skills training, and case management.”
“We opened our doors in June 1966, one community organization in the national effort to fight poverty,” the website continues. “Fifty years later, we are still community-based and guided by our core purpose. Today, we are the largest provider of basic needs in Kent County and assist nearly 10,000 households per year.
The donations to the nonprofit were given by PMC’s staff, clients and fellow members of the local business community.
PMC Media Group is a full-service advertising agency specializing in digital marketing, graphic design, web design/development/custom programming, social media, production, and more.
Darren Jodoin, president of PMC Media Group and North Kingstown resident, said that giving back was a "huge part of the company's culture."
“Giving back is a huge part of our company’s culture–the moment we began planning our special holiday open house, we knew we wanted to partner with a local nonprofit and support the great work they do, especially at this time of year,” Jodoin said.
With the sounds of carolers in the background, the open house event, which was through the East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce, saw more than 50 guests attending, and even Santa himself. Complimentary food and drinks were also served and, in lieu of purchasing a ticket, PMC invited guests to join them in providing presents to underprivileged children who are helped by Westbay.
During the holiday season, Westbay traditionally sees an increase in the number of families with children it helps from Cranston, Warwick, and across Kent County. And while the organization’s “Adopt-a-Family” effort reaches roughly 200 families, there are still many more who experience difficult times after the program’s gift distribution, especially before Dec. 25, which presented PMC Media Group an opportunity to step in.
The gifts donated by PMC Media Group were specifically earmarked to help those “emergency families.”
Jodoin went on to say that these kinds of efforts by companies like PMC Media Group help “bring a smile” to the faces of those in need.
“The holidays are about so much more than gifts,” Jodoin said. “But when times are tough for a family and you’re able to do something small that brings a smile to their faces, that’s what captures the real spirit of the season. I am so grateful to my team and to everyone who helped us help others.”
