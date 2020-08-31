NORTH KINGSTOWN – When a piece of town-owned property became overgrown and cluttered, one North Kingstown resident took it upon herself to revamp the entire area, eventually adopting the spot from the town and converting it into a community garden.
Five years ago, Loretta Cain noticed that a spot along Pettee Avenue near her home had become an eyesore, where neighbors dumped their brush, trees and grass.
“Originally, it was all an overgrown area where people dumped their brush, trees, grass and whatnot there,” Cain said. “It really looked awful. I’d look at it as I would walk my dog and say, ‘this looks so terrible.’”
Making matters worse, a row of wild rose bushes that had originally blocked the debris from sight were knocked down by the town, further exposing the rubbish.
“Everything came exposed, it just looked awful, and I got it in my mind that I had to do something about this,” she said. “So I took it upon myself to start cleaning it up. I started about five years ago, and then I continued on until this year.”
The spot sits alongside a pond, making it a prime location for a community area. But first, a great deal of work had to be done to make it more welcoming–a task Cain undertook with gusto. And her enthusiasm was infectious, leading to a neighborhood effort to convert the spot into a garden overlooking the pond, with donated plants, mulch, painted rocks, wooden seats and a stone bird bath filling out the area.
With the debris cleared, and the garden planted, the pond also became clearly visible through the trees.
Cain originally began by clearing out the debris and planting pine trees that she dug up from the woods, but they didn’t take.
“So the following year, I planted Rose of Sharon that came from my yard, and now they’re all in bloom,” she said. “They’re really pretty.”
After that, neighbors started pitching in, donating additional plants and painted rocks, until the area became a full fledged garden–with echinacea, coleus, pink caladium, dahlias, hostas, lily of the valley, periwinkle and more growing in the spot. All throughout the garden, rocks painted by neighbors have also been placed between plants.
Over the years, the garden has grown more and more substantial, with wooden borders, pathways, seating areas, a bird bath and solar lights.
“It’s all natural, we don’t want anything artificial-like,” she said. “It’s all natural, even the borders.”
Now, the spot, which sits between two telephone poles, is almost unrecognizable, going from a cluttered mess to a serene area for neighbors to come together.
And the painted rocks have become a hit, with Cain setting up a station for visitors to take a rock and paint it themselves, before placing it in the garden. There’s even a tic tac toe board made of stone, using painted rocks as pieces.
“The neighbors have started painting rocks,” Cain said. “They’re all dotted in the garden. It’s really become a neighborhood thing. We even have a tic tac toe that’s made out of sticks and painted lady bugs and painted butterflies.”
One neighbor also recently donated four stumps to serve as seats overlooking the pond. And with the solar lights, the spot has become a peaceful place to occupy at night.
“At night, we have some solar lights that come on,” she said. “It’s really a peaceful place. The kids love it, the neighbors love it, and it’s kept me busy.”
Though Cain started work on the area five years ago, she officially adopted the spot from the town this year after receiving a complaint from a neighbor that she was disturbing the natural habitat.
“There had been a complaint from one of the neighbors that I was disrupting the natural habitat, so that’s why I had to make it official,” she said.
With the spot officially adopted, Cain and her surrounding neighbors plan to continue making improvements to the area, with a specific garden for plants that “like the sun” currently in the works.
“One garden is going to be for flowers that like the sun,” she said. “But that’s going to be a while.”
Cain said the overwhelming support from her neighbors has been wonderful, with donations and gratitude pouring in.
“It’s just been wonderful, an outpouring of people bringing plants, and just today I got the stone bird feeder,” she said on Monday. “So many people have come by and thanked me for what I have done. They all walk through there.”
