EXETER - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), in a letter sent out earlier this month, took issue with an ordinance that had recently passed in Exeter regarding decorum at town meetings.
The letter was sent to the Narragansett Town Council after it had proposed a similar ordinance for the town, the idea for which, according to the ACLU, had been modeled after Exeter's decorum ordinance.
While the Narragansett Town Council eventually voted against the ordinance, the ACLU said that Exeter's current decorum ordinance was "unfortunate" and "questionable," adding that it raised "serious First Amendment concerns."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.