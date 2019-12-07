NORTH KINGSTOWN – Last week, just in time for Thanksgiving, Ocean State Job Lot (OSJL) announced that it would be donating thousands of dollars and hundreds of turkeys to the Make A Difference Foundation.
The Make a Difference Foundation is a nonprofit organization that has been providing turkeys to local families in need for nearly 30 years. To date, the organization has provided nearly 80,000 turkeys to Rhode Island families.
In total, OSJL–along with the company’s co-founder and principal owner, Alan Perlman–donated $8,000 and 400 turkeys to the nonprofit.
The donation represents the continuation of a decades-long partnership between OSJL, Perlman and the Make a Difference Foundation, with the company supplying funding and turkeys to the nonprofit’s annual turkey drive for more than 25 years.
Perlman presented Allen Gammons, Jr., the Make A Difference co-founding board member, with a check at Roch’s Fresh Food’s distribution center in West Greenwich. Because OSJL does not have refrigeration or freezer capabilities, Roch’s stored the turkeys for Make A Difference leading up to Thanksgiving.
“We are pleased to once again help the Make A Difference Foundation supply our neighbors in need with turkeys for their holiday dinner,” Perlman said. “The holidays are a time for families to come together and enjoy each other. Food is an integral part of that equation and Ocean State Job Lot is committed to assisting in the fight against food insecurity.”
David Sarlitto, executive director of the OSJL Charitable Foundation, said Roch’s Fresh Food Distribution stepped in to help just in time.
“When we had the opportunity to purchase the turkeys, it was incredibly time-sensitive,” Sarlitto said. “One call to Ray Roch solved our problem and his kindness will allow 400 Rhode Island families to have a turkey this Thanksgiving.”
Headquartered in North Kingstown, OSJL has had a long philanthropic history with many, many other nonprofits and causes, supporting issues like feeding the hungry, helping the homeless, assisting veterans and military families, aiding animal rescue, caring for children, advancing healthcare, supporting the arts and promoting learning.
The company’s charitable foundation provides more than 12 million meals annually to food banks, food pantries and non-profit organizations throughout the northeast. The donations are made through the company’s “Three Square Meals” initiative, which is designed to help fight food insecurity in New England, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Gammons, Jr. said that donations made by companies like OSJL help address the “very real issue” of hunger.
“So many of our neighbors struggle to put food on the table,” Gammons, Jr. said. “We are grateful for the support of companies like Ocean State Job Lot and for people like Alan Perlman who have been assisting us literally since day one. Hunger is a very real issue in Rhode Island and we appreciate all those who make a commitment to help."
