Ocean State Job Lot donated thousands of dollars and hundreds of turkeys to the Make A Difference Foundation. From left to right: Alan Perlman, co-founder and principal owner, Ocean State Job Lot; Allen Gammons, co-founding board member, Make A Difference Foundation, Inc.; Connor Gammons, Make A Difference Foundation volunteer; Ray Roch, president, Roch's Fresh Foods; Zach Roch, vice president, Roch's Fresh Foods; David Sarlitto, executive director, Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation.