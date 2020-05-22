Honoring lives lost

In honor of Memorial Day, thred Eagle Scouts from troop 45, Exeter placed Memorial Day wreaths at both the Exeter library and Exeter town hall in honor of the veterans that gave their lives in protecting our freedoms.
The scouts thought it was very important to remember the veterans even though most Memorial Day events were being cancelled this year.
