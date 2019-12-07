EXETER – On Monday, the Exeter Town Council unanimously approved a resolution to raise the tax exemption for volunteer firefighters. The resolution, which requests that changes be made to state law in order to increase exemptions, will be sent to the town’s legislative delegation to be taken up and considered.
Presently, there is a $50,000 property tax exemption cap for volunteer firefighters who accumulate a certain number of points, which are gained by attending meetings, trainings and going on calls. However, because the town’s fire departments have indicated that volunteerism, recruitment and retention are down, an increase to the cap was suggested as an incentive to attract and maintain local volunteers.
The matter was first discussed publicly during a town council meeting in October when members of the council and fire chief Scott Gavitt suggested that the cap be increased to $100,000 for volunteer firefighters who accumulate 200 points or more. To accumulate so many points, Gavitt explained, a volunteer would have to be consistently active at the fire department throughout the entire year.
Gavitt also said that, while the fire department has tried several ways of recruiting more volunteers from the town in the past, they were still having trouble retaining them.
After having a conversation with the fire chief, councilor Manny Andrews explained in October that the increase in tax exemptions would help the department both recruit and retain volunteers, especially volunteers who live in Exeter.
“Presently there’s an ordinance in effect that provides a $50,000 tax exemption for all volunteer firefighters,” Andrews said. “The chief was concerned we were having trouble bringing in volunteers and he thought if we increased the cap to $100,000, so long as the volunteer firefighter reached a certain amount of points on the system, that it would improve the ability to request volunteers to come in.”
Andrews also said that Gavitt explained to him that several of the town’s volunteers came from out of town, a less-than-ideal scenario for the fire department.
“You have volunteer firefighters that live out of town, which to me, doesn’t make any sense,” Andrews said. “If you have a volunteer firefighter, you’re going to want that volunteer firefighter living in town, as close to the area that they’re going to be responding.”
Currently, the town loses roughly $26,000 in would-be tax revenue through the volunteer tax exemption. But with the proposed increase to the exemption, the town would lose around up to $40,000 to $45,000 in total.
However, Gavitt explained that the loss in revenue would still pale in comparison to what the cost would be to have paid firefighters, as opposed to volunteers.
“It’s about recruitment and retention. We encourage the out-of-towners [to volunteer], but like I said, it has to start in-house. It has to start with Exeter residents,” Gavitt said. “We don’t want to go to paid calls […] I don’t want to move to any kind of paid.”
The fire chief also explained that only certain volunteers would accumulate 200 points, given the amount of work it would take to reach that number, adding that volunteers who go above and beyond “should be rewarded.”
While council president Cal Ellis acknowledged that the proposed increase to the exemption would cost taxpayers a “bit more,” he said that it would help the fire department to remain volunteer-based.
“If we can continue to make that work, we’re all for it,” Ellis said.
Councilor Frank DiGregorio added that it was a “worthwhile expense.”
And on Monday, the council discussed and approved the resolution to send to Exeter’s legislative delegation, which will soon be taken up in the Rhode Island House of Representatives and Senate. The resolution will be sent to Sen. Elaine Morgan and Reps. Julie Casimiro and Justin Price.
Though the resolution doesn’t go into specifics about the amount the exemptions would be increased by, it encourages passage of state mandatory legislation regarding an increase to tax exemptions for volunteer firefighters and rescue personnel in Exeter.
“After doing a careful review, the Town of Exeter believes it is of the utmost importance to provide certain qualified firefighters and rescue personnel in the town of meaningful and commensurate property tax relief,” the resolution reads. “Tax exemptions need to be increased in order to equitably address current needs.”
“The Town of Exeter hereby petitions its state legislative delegation to introduce and encourage passage of legislation [...] in the form to provide increased property tax exemptions for certain qualified volunteer firefighters and rescue personnel in the town of Exeter,” the resolution continues.
The council voted unanimously to send the resolution to the legislative delegation. Councilor Dan Patterson said the resolution could be taken up by the delegation as early as January. If the resolution is approved by the legislature, the town council will draw up its own ordinance, which would then be proposed to the public during a public hearing.
