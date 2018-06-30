Rhode Island Senator Ana B. Quezada (Providence) and Representative Robert E. Craven’s (North Kingstown) legislation that amends the authorization for municipalities to use speed cameras in school zones passed the General Assembly today.
The bill would mandate more signage for automated school-zone-speed-enforcement system locations and it would change the initial violation ticket cost from $50 to $95 for each offense. Also, the violations would be expunged from court records every three years from the date of the motorist’s first offense and violations under the act cannot be reflected on a person’s driving record.
Quezada said the amendments were designed to “tighten the language in the legislation that regulates automated speed enforcement systems in school zones so the penalties are more reasonable and the signs will make it clear that the system is in use.”.
“The legislation also includes language specifying that the system could only be used Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., and that it would not operate between July 1 and Aug. 15,” Quezada added.
Changes to the authorization include the implementation of four signs, each measuring three feet in height by four feet in width, erected in locations where the view is unobstructed warning motorists that they will be entering an area monitored by an automated speed-zone-enforcement system and that violators of speed limitations may be prosecuted.
Also, according to the amendments, the automated school-zone-speed-enforcement system shall only operate Monday through Friday between 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. The automated school-zone-enforcement system shall not operate between July 1 and August 15.
It shall be the vendor’s responsibility to furnish an annual report with all pertinent data to the speaker of the house and the senate president.
Previously, the cameras were operational from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
The legislation is enabling only, and it would be up to municipalities to adopt ordinances at the local level if they seek to utilize the program. Additionally, since school vacation periods and other uses of schools vary from community to community, it would be up to municipalities whether to set additional time restrictions.
Craven said that while he agreed with the intention of the original authorization, the initial speed camera act was “implemented inappropriately.”
“Everyone wants to protect our children, family members and pedestrians from flagrant speeders in school zones,” Craven said. “Although well-intentioned, the initial speed camera act was implemented inappropriately and it lead to confusion and outrage from the public, especially concerning the unexpected and high-cost violation fines. This amendment will continue to protect everyone around school zones while also providing the proper notice and fairer violation fines for motorists.”
The legislation now heads to the governor for consideration.
