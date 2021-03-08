Rhode Island voters widely approved all seven bond questions in a special election Tuesday night. The bonds, which total $400,000,000 will be used to fund initiatives ranging from higher education to affordable housing, to the arts and more.
“Today, Rhode Islanders had the opportunity to build a stronger, brighter future for our state, and we did just that,” said RI General Treasurer Seth Magaziner in a statement. “In times of great crisis, we need to be bold and with these bond measures, Rhode Islanders are spurring local job creation, making ourselves more competitive in the regional and global market and jumpstarting a broad-based recovery from COVID-19.”
Just as in the November, voters had three options to cast their ballots in the special election – early in-person voting, by mail or at the polls on Election Day.
All ballot questions were widely approved by the electorate, a move that signifies a concrete desire to invest taxpayer money in the state across a variety of economic issues with social impacts. Rhode Islanders easily approved, in the widest outcome of the election, $71.7 million for transportation infrastructure, with 80,780 votes in approval (80.4 percent) and 19,743 votes against (19.6 percent). $74 million for a beach, clean water and green bond was also soundly endorsed by the electorate, with 78,058 votes in favor (77.8 percent) and 22,225 votes against (22.2 percent). An early care and education capital fund also saw large approval, with 66,534 votes “yes” (66.2 percent) compared to 33,964 “no” votes (33.8 percent).
Housing and community opportunity was also overwhelmingly approved, as 65,293 voters (65.5 percent) endorsed a $65 million bond in the category compared to 34,386 voters against (34.5 percent). Voters also elected to give a boost to the arts, with 60,191 votes in favor (60 percent) of $7 million in grant opportunities in the sector against 40,160 votes (40 percent) opposed. The largest investment on the ballot, $107.3 million for higher education facilities, was approved with 59,227 votes in favor (58.9 percent) and 41,354 votes against (41.1 percent). The narrowest decision of the election, a $60 million bond for industrial facilities infrastructure, was decided by over 17,000 votes, with 58,791 votes in approval (58.7 percent) and 41,331 votes opposed (41.3 percent).
“I am excited to see so many Rhode Islanders get back to work after what has been an incredibly difficult year and for the improvements to our quality of life that will come with each of these investments,” Magaziner added.
RI Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea also commented on the election results, congratulating the state on the uniform approvals and thanking poll workers, local board of canvassers and the state board of elections.
“The Board of Elections wants to thank our 39 city/town board of canvassers partners for assisting us with another secure and accurate state-wide election,” the agency Tweeted Wednesday morning. “Thank you for making mail ballot drop boxes, emergency in-person voting and in-person voting on election day run smoothly!”
Question 1 on the ballot, a $107.3 million bond for higher education facilities, will fund a new fine arts center at the University of Rhode Island ($57.3 million), the renovation of the Clark Science Building at Rhode Island College ($38 million) and the renovation and maintenance at the Community College of Rhode Island ($12 million). Question 2, $74 million for a beach, clean water and green bond, will be allocated specifically for environmental and recreational purposes, with $33 million headed toward state beaches, parks and campgrounds, $4 million for 1-195 Park, $4 million for local recreation projects, $3 million for natural and working lands, $15 million for clean water and drinking water, $7 million for municipal resiliency, $6 million for Providence River dredging and $2 million for the Woonasquatucket River Watershed.
Approval of Question 3, $65 million for housing and community opportunity, will fund initiatives to increase the availability of affordable housing across the state and support community revitalization through the redevelopment of existing structures, new construction and property acquisition.
The most widely approved ballot measure, Question 4, a $71.7 million bond for transportation infrastructure, will match federal funding and provide direct monies for “needed and planned improvements to the state’s transportation infrastructure, including ports, highways, roads and bridges,” according to the state.
The $15 million capital fund approved for early childhood care and education will be put toward physical improvements to and development of licensed early childhood care and education facilities.
The approval of Question 6 will ensure $6 million for the state’s cultural arts and the economy grant program (capital improvement, preservation and renovation projects for public and nonprofit artistic, performance centers, museums and cultural art centers statewide through 1:1 matching grants). Additionally, the Trinity Repertory Company will receive $2.5 million and the Rhode Island Philharmonic will receive $1.5 million. $1 million will be set aside for the state’s preservation grants program and $2 million will be left to the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts to allocate.
Finally, voters’ endorsement of a $60 million bond for industrial facilities infrastructure will break down as $40 million for industrial site development and $20 million for Port of Davisville infrastructure at Quonset North Kingstown.
