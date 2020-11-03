Polls close, high voter turnout

By 8 p.m. when the polls closed the number of voters who cast ballots has officially surpassed the number of people who voted in the 2016 presidential election. Precincts will now start reporting results, however considering all votes and mail in ballots, results are not expected to be official just yet. 

