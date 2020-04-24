Who is your hometown hero?
He or she can be a postal worker, doctor, nurse, grocery store clerk, teacher or any other essential worker.
Send us a picture of this person and their name, along with why they are your hero.
Photos will published in our papers!
Email all submissions to gfalletta@ricentral.com with the subject “hometown hero.” We can’t wait to hear about all of the wonderful people making a difference during this time.
