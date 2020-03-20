During her daily press briefing today, Gov. Gina Raimondo announced 10 additional cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island, bringing the state total to 54.
According to Rhode Island Department of Health Director Dr. Alexander-Scott, the 10 new cases are recovering at home and range in age from a pediatric case to a person in their 70s, and the state is currently completing between 100 and 200 tests a day.
Raimondo also announced that the state has deployed the National Guard to assist in combating the virus, and she has no current plans to issue a “shelter in place” order for the state.
“I don’t want to do that and that’s not the plan,” said Raimondo. “This is an unbelievable crisis. This is something none of us have ever dealt with before. Every decision I make is primarily to protect the health and safety of Rhode Islanders.”
Raimondo backed her decision, saying a complete shut down of the state would result in massive economical consequences, including consequences of “life and safety,” and continued to ask Rhode Islanders to follow the directions from the state by avoiding all non-essential travel, staying at home and avoiding crowds of over 10 people.
“The better that Rhode Islanders follow these directions, the more likely it is to avoid a total lockdown,” she said.
In addition, Raimondo announced that both Federal and State tax deadlines have been moved to July 15, however; she encouraged anyone who is able to pay their taxes on time to do so.
In conclusion, Raimondo stated that it is vitally important to stay in this weekend and follow all other guidance from the state.
“This weekend could be the most critical weekend in the entire fight,” she said. “We are so close to keeping the lid on this. I feel more confident than ever[…] I see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
