The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a high wind warning for Washington and Kent counties today.
The warning remains in effect until 10 p.m. Monday, April 13.
According to the NWS, residents should expect winds of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph, and damaging winds are expected to blow down trees and power lines with potential widespread power outages. In addition, the NWS announced travel will be difficult during this time.
In preparation, people should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, the NWS suggests people remain in the lower level of their homes during the windstorm and avoid windows.
The hazardous weather is expected to clear by Tuesday.
