RHODE ISLAND – During her daily news conference, Gov. Gina Raimondo announced that she would be lifting the stay-at-home order on Saturday, May 9. Raimondo also outlined early plans to slowly begin reopening the economy in three phases, though social gatherings will still be limited.
“We are going to lift the stay-at-home order on Saturday, I’m going to let that executive order expire,” Raimondo said. “My goal is to get as many people back to work as quickly as possible, without ever jeopardizing our public health.”
On Thursday, Raimondo also announced 18 new COVID-19 associated deaths, bringing the total to 388. On top of that, there were 325 new positive cases, with a total of 10,530. And 2,945 people were tested the prior day. Nicole Alexander-Scott, Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health, said that 14 of the new fatalities were residents of long-term care facilities, with two being residents of the Rhode Island Veterans Home.
In order to get to a place where the stay-at-home order could be lifted, Raimondo said the state had to meet eight “triggers,” which were achieved.
The triggers included a 14-day downward trend in cases and hospitalizations; the ability to test all symptomatic people within 48 to 72 hours; ensuring all communities, particularly those disproportionately affected, have access to testing; ensuring the vast majority of contact tracing is done within 48 hours; meeting the majority of needs for those in quarantine and isolation; having 30 percent of all ICU beds open, with a sufficient amount of personal protective equipment (PPE); having appropriate workplace guidance and regulations in place to get back to work; and having database-approach going forward.
With all of these measures in place, Raimondo said that Rhode Island could enter phase-one of the reopening process.
“We have utterly rebuilt a system from scratch to enable us to go back to work safely and give you confidence,” she said. “You should have confidence that when we go into phase one and eventually phase two, that it's safe to do that.”
Though the first phase of reopening will begin this weekend, Raimondo said that many of the restrictions would still be in place.
The first phase, which is being called “testing the waters,” will see the stay at home order lifted, though social gatherings will still be limited to five people and social distancing guidelines will remain in place. Directives regarding masks, vigilant hand-washing and increased cleaning will also remain in place, and everyone who can work from home will be encouraged to do so.
Raimondo said the first phase was about getting people back to work.
“In the first phase, we want to keep our network small,” she said. “We’re going to have to wait a little bit longer before we can start getting together with our friends and family.”
“We’re focusing on work and in order to enable safe work, we have to keep our social gatherings small,” she added
During phase-one, non-critical retail stores will be allowed to reopen with limits, and hospitals will also be able to resume non-critical procedures.
State parks will also begin reopening this weekend. For a full list of parks being reopened, visit the Department of Environment Management’s website.
Restaurants and bars, on the other hand, will still not be allowed to offer dine-in service, however limited outdoor dining might be added in phase one at a later date. Recreation and entertainment businesses, including movie theaters and bowling alleys, will also remain closed, along with close contact businesses.
Raimondo said that she didn’t know how long the first phase would last, and when the second phase would begin, however she added that she would be providing updates next week.
She said that all Rhode Islanders and business owners could find more information about the phase-one regulations at www.reopeningri.com.
The governor will be holding another press conference tomorrow at 1 p.m.
