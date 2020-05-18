Gov. Gina Raimondo announced today’s COVID-19 data with optimism, as cases see a significant decline and hospitalizations continue to drop.
“I’ve been waiting for the day that we would finally see a drop,” she said, while reiterating to Rhode Islanders that all social distancing, safety guidelines and executive orders should still be followed.
Rhode Island has 121 new cases today, from 2,834 tests administered the previous day, and seven additional fatalities due to COVID-19 related complications. Rhode Island now has 506 total fatalities, with 236 current hospitalizations. Sixty-two of those hospitalizations are in the intensive care unit, and 46 of those are on ventilators.
According to RIDOH Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, of the seven fatalities, one person was in their 50s, one person was in their 60s, four people were in their 80s and one person was in their 90s.
“Each individual that we have mentioned matters to us and their families,” said Alexander-Scott.
Raimondo kicked off today’s briefing with several announcements, including the much-anticipated announcement regarding the opening of beaches, which Raimondo called a “very limited reopening.”
The state made the following announcements today:
-Two State Beaches–Scarborough State Beach and East Matunuck State Beach–will open for Memorial Day, May 25 with several restrictions including limited parking, closed bathroom and concession facilities, and no lifeguards will be on duty. Beachgoers will also not be charged a fee on May 25.
-All State Parks are now reopen–including those that remained closed when the stay-at-home order was lifted.
-The state is aiming to have places fo worship open beginning the weekend of May 30 and is currently working to create guidelines for places of worship.
-The state will host a “town hall” discussion via Facebook this afternoon to talk with hairdressers and barbers about what reopening their businesses will look like in phase two.
-Tomorrow is the last day to request a mail-in ballot for the June 2 Presidential Primary Election.
Raimondo added that the state will be working diligently to fine-tune regulations for the beach reopening and for opening places of worship, with plans to share those regulations later this week on reopeningri.com.
The governor also reiterated that the state is continuing her “slow and steady” approach to reopening the Rhode Island economy, and will follow all CDC recommendations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.