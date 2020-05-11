On Monday, Gov. Gina Raimondo and the Rhode Island Department of Health announced an additional 176 new COVID-19 cases from 2,119 tests administered the previous day. The total number of cases in RI since the first was announced in early March is now 11,450, and with eight new fatalities, COVID-19 complications have now caused the death of 430 Rhode Islanders.
Of the new fatalities, three people were in their 60s, two people were in their 70s, two were in their 80s and one person was in their 90s.
Although the state is seeing a slight decline in new positive cases and hospitalizations, numbers are remaining steady with 276 current hospitalizations, 73 of which are in the ICU and 52 of which are on ventilators.
Raimondo spoke today on the phase one reopening of the state–something that began Saturday when the stay-at-home order was lifted and Rhode Islanders were permitted to leave home for non-essential reasons. The slow and steady approach to reopening has not come without significant restrictions and regulations, and will soon allow restaurants to begin outdoor dining.
Over the weekend Raimondo said she was pleased with the results, and although the weather probably kept some people inside, during inspections there were no large groups observed in parks and people seem to be doing their part, which has flattened the curve in the state and kept Rhode Island from reaching the high numbers first anticipated in the early days of the virus. She did say that while approximately 95 percent of employees were wearing masks, only 75 percent of customers were wearing masks and she hopes to see that number increase.
In addition, today, Raimondo also announced that beginning on May 18 restaurants will be permitted to allow dining outside only, and a full list of guidance will be on the www.reopeningri.com website by tonight. For patrons, heres’s what Raimondo wants Rhode Islanders to know:
-All outdoor dining will be by reservation only initially.
-Groups dining together cannot exceed five people.
-Tables will be spaced at least eight feet apart or separated by barriers.
-No more than 20 tables will be permitted in total.
-Menus will need to be one time use or digital or chalkboard menus.
-Condiments and utensils will need to be single use or sanitized between uses.
-Tables and chairs will be sanitized between parties.
-Self-service stations will all be prohibited.
-Cashless and contactless payment will be encouraged.
-Pens and payment stations will be frequently cleaned.
-No valet services.
In addition to the above regulations, restaurants will be asked to come up with a customer symptom screening system for anyone entering the restaurant, and all customers will be asked to leave contact information in the event that anyone who has visited the restaurant tests positive for the virus. The state plans to roll out a contact-tracing application later this week, and has already established a team of inspectors to drop in on restaurants and make sure COVID-19 regulations are being followed.
Raimondo reiterated today that people should remain cautious, and any steps backwards could result in closings and additional executive orders.
“I only want to reopen this economy once,” she said. “Let’s go slowly, walk before we run, take this in phases so that we can never take a step back.”
Raimondo also announced that she hopes to speak on youth sports and summer camps either later this week or early next week.
