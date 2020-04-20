Today, Gov. Gina Raimondo announced six key indicators that the state will be looking for before the economy can get back up and running–a plan called REOPEN RI.
With 339 new positive COVID-19 cases announced today, the state is still in the incline part of the curve, however; as the state 'flattens the curve,” plans for reopening the economy in the coming months are underway.
According to Raimondo, the six key indicators for reopening the economy are:
1. Has the rate of spread continued to decrease?
2. Does the state have the capacity to quickly identify community spread on an ongoing basis before a major outbreak occurs?
3. Do we have necessary supports in place for vulnerable populations, and for anyone in quarantine?
4. Does our healthcare system have the capacity and the PPE to handle future surges?
5. Do businesses, schools, childcare sites, faith organizations and recreational spaces have plans for long-term social distancing?
6. Are we prepared to reimpose measures, or reclose certain sectors of the economy, if it becomes necessary?
Although it could take months for businesses to reopen, Raimondo was confident that the economy will be up and running again, and referred to the work she has done over her time as governor with getting Rhode Islanders back to work.
“We have to do it again. We’re going to stand our economy back up together,” she said. “We did it before we’re going to do it again and this time we’re going to do it a whole lot faster. It’s going to require us to be brave.”
Raimondo added that the reopening of the economy will be a gradual process, and even after things begin to reopen, social distancing will continue in most settings–even schools and childcare centers. However, Raimondo also said that the current restrictions and social distancing guidelines are working in Rhode Island.
“If you look at where we are today and where we could have been, it should give you great confidence that our team has a good approach,” she said. “In the months to come we are all going go have to endure a certain amount of continued frustration and patience because it won’t be fast enough for anyone.”
Although the state plans on reopening the economy as fast as is safely possible, there is a potential to see an uptick in cases once people start returning to work, and the CDC guidance is for there to be a consistent decline in new cases for at least 14 days before things can reopen.
Raimondo also announced five new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total to 155 fatalities. Additionally, the total number of positive cases in RI now stands at 5,090, with 272 hospitalized, 62 in the intensive care unit and 45 people on ventilators.
The stay-at home order will remain in effect until May 8, and the new mandate for members of the public to wear face coverings in retail businesses is now in effect.
