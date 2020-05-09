On the first day of the phase one reopening in Rhode Island, Gov. Gina Raimondo continued to stress that regulations are still in place as the state is still seeing hundreds of new COVID-19 cases a day.
Saturday the COVID-19 cases jumped by 210, from around 2,500 tests administered the previous day. The fatalities also increased by 19–Rhode Island now has 418 COVID-19 related deaths. Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott announced that of the 19 deaths four people were in their 60s, four were in their 70s, five people were in their 80s and six people were in their 90s.
Currently there are 292 people hospitalized with COVID-19 related complications, 77 of which are in the intensive care unit and 56 of which are on a ventilator. The number of cases and hospitalizations remain steady and the state has not yet seen the obvious decline Raimondo is hoping for.
With that in mind, Gov Raimondo encouraged Rhode Islanders that while they are able to leave the house for non-essential purposes now that the stay-at-home order is officially lifted, there is still a five-person limit on social gathers and masks must be worn in all public places in addition to keeping a social distance of six feet.
“Keep your social network limited,” she said.
Raimondo also made several announcements regarding different types of financial assistance now available to Rhode Islanders:
- The Public Utilities Commission has voted to extend its executive order prohibiting utility shut offs and sending late accounts to collections agencies through May 31.
-Rhode Island has partnered with an organization called Summer–a student loan advisory service that specializes in enrolling borrowers into loan assistance programs. The organization is now offering services to Rhode Islanders for free and it is designed for borrowers who have suffered financially during the COVID-19 crisis. Anyone interested can visit www.meetsummer.org/covidrelief
-The Rhode Island Student Loan Authority is also allowing those who have been impacted financially to request student loan forbearance that could temporary eliminate need for payments.
-The state has been awarded federal funding for the Farmers to Family Food Box Program–a program that will fund Farm Fresh RI and the RI Community Food Bank, giving them the ability to distribute boxes of fresh and local food to families in need.
- Family service of RI has been providing home deliveries of food and cleaning supplies to families in need throughout the COVID-19 crisis. So far over 7,000 families have received kits.
Although the economy is now slowly beginning to reopen, Raimondo emphasized that anyone who can make a donation to Family Service of RI can text Be Safe to 44321 to do so. The state has also created a new website, reopeningri.com, focused on the reopening of the economy with information on how to do so safely.
In addition, Raimondo announced that there will be no data briefing on May 10, and going forward the briefings will take place Monday through Friday only.
