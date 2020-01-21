Senate Judiciary Committee meets today to hear bills on 3D printed guns and medical marijuana

STATE HOUSE – The Senate Judiciary Committee will be meeting today, Tuesday, January 21 at the RISE of the Senate (approximately 4:30 p.m.) in Room 313 of the State House to hear and/or consider two pieces of legislation that relate to 3D printed firearms and the state’s medical marijuana program.
The first bill (2020-S 2004), sponsored by Sen. Cynthia A. Coyne (D-Dist. 32, Barrington, Bristol, East Providence), prohibits the manufacturing, importation, sale, shipment, delivery, possession, or transfer of any firearm that is undetectable by metal detectors commonly used at airports and public buildings including 3D printed firearms. The committee will be looking at a proposed substitute (2020-S 2004A) of the legislation.
The second bill (2020-S 2006), sponsored by Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio (D-Dist. 4, North Providence, Providence), establishes certain limitations on regulations promulgated by the Department of Health and the Department of Business Regulation in regard to medical marijuana.
