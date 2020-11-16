PROVIDENCE – Last week, members of the Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association (RIPCA) were joined by various state departments to address the rise in fatality rates on roadways this year. The RIPCA — along with members from the Rhode Island State Police (RISP), the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and AAA Northeast — discussed the rise in fatalities during a press conference at the Rhode Island Emergency Management complex.
The press conference was scheduled to discuss the potential causes for the rise in motor vehicle and pedestrian fatalities — among them being impaired and distracted driving, reckless driving and speeding — as well as a lack of seatbelt usage.
According to the RISP, as of Oct. 28, there have been a total of 63 fatalities on Rhode Island roadways in 2020, including 45 motor vehicle or motorcycle deaths, which is only four less than the entire number of fatal motor vehicle crashes in all of 2019. There have also been 16 pedestrian fatalities so far this year, doubling the total from 2019, as well as two bicycle fatalities.
The press conference was hosted by Sidney Wordell, RIPCA Executive Director. Wordell thanked the many partners and community stakeholders who attended the event and worked with RIPCA throughout the year.
She also said that upcoming holiday parties and New Years Eve celebrations were some of the most common times for impaired driving.
“With this in mind, we felt that now was an important time to bring these highway and traffic stakeholders together to deliver a unified message about the importance of safe and responsible driving,” she said.
During the press conference, several state officials spoke about the rise in fatality rates. Police chiefs, officers and state troopers from numerous departments throughout the state were also present for the event.
The RIPCA President and Lincoln Police Chief, Brian Sullivan, spoke about the ways the Police Chiefs’ Association worked to reduce impaired, distracted and reckless driving, touching on several campaigns, such as Click It or Ticket, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and U Drive. U Text. U Pay. These all were done in cooperation with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Sullivan said that the RIPCA was committed to making the state’s roadways “as safe as possible and doing what we can to limit the number of driver and pedestrian fatalities on our streets and highways.”
Peter Alviti, Jr., Director of the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, called the statistics and numbers “scary, in a very real way.”
“Every Rhode Islander owes it to themselves and all of the other people out on the roads to allow us to get home or where we need to go safely,” Alviti, Jr. said. “Everybody knows what to do — drive sober, stay under the speed limit, put on a seatbelt and keep your aggression under wraps, and hopefully we can make the news coming out of this better and bring the statistics to zero.”
Colonel James Manni, superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police, also spoke during the press conference, stating that he believed that the rise in fatalities on Rhode Island highways was connected to the COVID-19 pandemic. Manni said that that state wasn’t alone in seeing car crash rates on the rise despite there being fewer cars on the road during the shutdown, adding that it was a “clear sign that drivers are acting recklessly and dangerously.”
Manni also noted that the Rhode Island State Police Traffic Safety Unit, which was launched last year, helped reduce fatalities and serious injuries on state highways. Since 2019, he said, the unit has given 823 warnings, 477 arrests and 273 DUIs, and responded to 228 crashes.
“I have no doubt that if it were not for the work of this unit, the number of fatalities on our highways would have been much higher,” Manni said. “That doesn’t include the other 245 state troopers or 2,500-plus police officers who report to work every day.”
Additionally, Diana Gugliotta, senior manager of public affairs for AAA Northeast, stressed the importance of “increasing visibility,” as well as “parents talking to their children about the need to always be alert and follow safety guidelines whenever walking along roadways.”
