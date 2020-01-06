In hopes to contribute to the protection of young people from the health consequences of ENDS use, RIDOH promulgated emergency health regulations and banned the sale of flavored ENDS products in October.
Emergency health regulations remain in effect for 120 days, and can be renewed for an additional 60 days before they lapse.
The proposed regulations on which RIDOH will be collecting comment next week would establish this ban in Rhode Island's standard, standing regulations. It would prohibit the distribution or sale (or the possession with intent to distribute or sell) flavored ENDS products to consumers in Rhode Island.
The public hearing is scheduled for January 7th at 4 p.m. at RIDOH in the auditorium on the lower level. RIDOH’s address is 3 Capitol Hill, Providence, RI 02908.
