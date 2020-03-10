Two additional cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have been identified through testing at the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH)’s State Health Laboratories. These are Rhode Island’s fourth and fifth cases. These results are considered presumptive positive cases until they are confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The first individual is a female in her 50s. Her recent travel history includes travel to Egypt. The second individual is a female in her 30s. The source of this person’s infection is currently unknown. That is being investigated. This second individual is a healthcare worker at a Rhode Island hospital. Both individuals are recovering at home.
As with all COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island, extensive contact tracing is being done for these cases. All people who have had direct, face-to-face contact with these people are being instructed to self-quarantine
Data updates
Data updates
- Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 positive (including presumptive positive) cases: 5
- Number of people who had negative test results at RIDOH’s State Health Laboratories: 58
- Number of people for whom tests are pending: 24
- Number of people who are currently instructed to self-quarantine in Rhode Island because they had direct contact with a person with COVID-19: approximately 270 (RIDOH is sharing an approximate number because this number is subject to change regularly)
