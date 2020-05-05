The Rhode Island Department of Health announced 281 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 14 new fatalities. Although the fatalities are down compared to yesterday, the number of new cases is up by over 100. The governor is expected to speak on the newest data today at 1 p.m.
RIDOH announces 281 new cases, 14 additional fatalities
Gabrielle Falletta
