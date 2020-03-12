RIDE Commissioner calls on schools to prepare for possible closures

Commissioner of Education Angelica Infante-Green sent a letter to school districts around the state today, requesting that all schools submit plans to be enacted in the case of necessary school closures in the wake of the spreading coronavirus.
“I’m calling on every school district to prepare and submit a closure plan that will support instruction if your schools need to be closed for an extended period of time,” Infante-Green wrote in her letter.
The letter notes that currently, RIDE is not recommending that schools be closed, but rather be prepared.
“Let me be clear that such action is not yet warranted,” Infante-Green said. “[…] Nonetheless, we all need to plan and be prepared. The paramount concern for all of us is safeguarding the health of our children, our teachers, and their families. The decision to close schools is never one that is taken lightly, but one for which we should all be prepared.”
The Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) is asking the plans be submitted no later than March 19, adding that RIDE representatives will be available to support districts in creating their plans.
Her letter also stated that currently there is no evidence that suggests children are more susceptible to COVID-19, and children who have tested positive for the virus have “generally presented mild symptoms.”
“This situation is unlike any we’ve faced before in our careers,” she said in her letter. “There is a lot we will learn together in the upcoming weeks and months. The RIDE team and I stand ready to support you and your community in making sure we support the health and education of your children in the best ways possible.”
