RHODE ISLAND – During her daily news conference, Gov. Gina Raimondo announced that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rhode Island schools would be closed for the remainder of the year. While schools remain closed, students will continue engaging in distance learning from home. Raimondo also announced 412 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 6,256, and 8 new deaths, with a total of 189.
While Raimondo acknowledged that distance learning had taken a toll on teachers, students and families, she also said that Rhode Islanders have been doing an “extraordinary” job, with a 90 percent engagement rate across the state.
“By every measure, engagement is very high,” she said. “Participation rates in distance learning have been truly remarkable, and again, that’s not true of every other state.”
Angélica Infante-Green, Rhode Island Commissioner of Education, also said that participation in distance learning was strong.
“We’re setting an example for other leaders to follow,” Infante-Green said. “They have delivered amazing results. Our participation numbers have remained strong.”
She also said that private and parochial schools were also performing in “an impressive fashion.”
In light of the COVID-19 data, and because of the high engagement among students, Raimondo said that she made the decision to continue distance learning throughout the rest of the school year.
“We need to continue distance learning for the remainder of the school year,” she said. “I had hoped to wind up in a different place. I wanted to be able to say, maybe for the last few weeks of school, we could go back.”
“The reality is, I can’t,” she continued. “The data just doesn’t support it. To take that much risk for a few weeks of traditional school would be the wrong decision for the people of Rhode Island.”
The decision was made after discussions with public health officials, mayors, superintendents, teachers and parents, all of whom recommended that schools remain closed for the rest of the school year.
“The consensus recommendation is that we have to do distance learning for the rest of the year,” she said.
Raimondo added that traditional proms and graduations would also be canceled for the class of 2020.
“This is a bummer, there’s no other way for me to say it,” Raimondo said. “This was your senior year.”
However, she did say that the state was partnering with RI PBS for a “graduation special.”
She also said that, since schools were first closed in March, the state has been working on getting students and families the tools they need to engage in distance learning, such as access to computers and the internet.
“Nearly every district has reported that every single family has the tools they need for distance learning,” she said, adding that any families who still don’t have a device or internet access to contact the governor’s office directly.
Raimondo also pointed to two hotlines that were set up to help parents and students struggling during this period.
Parents or guardians struggling with distance learning or technology can call (904) 414-4927, and for those who are requiring mental health services for students can call (855) 542-5465.
Director of Rhode Island Department of Health Nicole Alexander-Scott said that the eight new deaths ranged in age from those in their 60s to their 90s, and four of them were nursing home residents.
