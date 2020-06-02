Following the night of rioting and destruction in Providence, Gov. Gina Raimondo had this to say:
“We are at a critical moment in American history, and our actions today can set the course for a more just and equal society tomorrow. But if we let violence give rise to more violence, then that opportunity will be lost. What happened in Providence last night was unacceptable. It was criminal. It put lives at risk. And those responsible will be held accountable."
“To those in Rhode Island and around the country who are expressing your outrage and pain through peaceful protest: I hear you. Let’s rise above the hate, rise above the fear, and work to root out racism on an individual and institutional level.”
Raimondo is referring to the hundreds of people who damaged property in Providence Place Mall and lit a Providence Police cruiser on fire during the overnight riot in the city.
The Governor is speaking on the destruction and events of last night at 11:30 a.m. today.
