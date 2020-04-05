During her press conference on Sunday, Gov. Gina Raimondo announced 116 new cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island, in addition to 8 COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 25.
Those who died range in age from their 60s to 90s. Three of the eight additional deaths were nursing home residents at Golden Crest, and two were residents at Oak Hill in Pawtucket.
The new numbers make the total number of COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island 922, and Raimondo added that with the state’s increased testing capacity, there will be more positive cases in the coming weeks.
“922 is certainly not all of the people who have coronavirus,” said Raimondo. “As we ramp up our testing I fully expect that number to really shoot up this week and next week. Don’t be alarmed when that happens.”
Raimondo also announced that as of Sunday there are 103 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 related complications, and she anticipates that number to grow significantly, and once again sternly told Rhode Islanders to continue staying at home.
“I can tell you right now this is about to get very bad,” she said. “I can tell you right now there will be thousands of people in the hospital, many more deaths and many more people with coronavirus. I can’t tell you exactly how bad it’s going to be because that depends on you.”
The governor reiterated that Rhode island is currently in a rapid spread of COVID-19 and the virus is widespread in communities, adding that if people don’t get more serious the state will need to be shut down.
“Today I am going in my truck all over the state and I will be breaking up crowds,” she said.
“I know this is really hard and not easy, but the consequences are horrible.”
Raimondo also said that she believes the state is several weeks away from a peak in cases, and the state is now allowing anyone with symptoms and a doctor referral to get tested in an effort to collect more accurate data. The testing sites in Rhode Island administered over 1,000 tests yesterday.
“Right now we all have to really pay attention to the social distancing requirements,” she said. “These aren’t suggestions this is the law.”
