RHODE ISLAND – During her weekly press conference regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Gina Raimondo outlined the procedures and action steps when there is an infectious outbreak in schools.
The press conference began with the new COVID-19 figures, with 79 new cases and three additional fatalities reported. Total cases rose to 20,795, and total deaths to 1,027. More than 3,300 tests were administered the prior day.
Raimondo said that the new case numbers were encouraging as they continue to decrease, compared to the numbers just days ago. She said the numbers reflected efforts made by residents.
“I’d like to be at less than 79 a day, especially as we’re getting ready to send kids back to school,” she said. “Seventy-nine is certainly better than 100, and I want to thank you for your extra effort.”
While she said that most businesses were showing a great rate of compliance with COVID-19 regulations, she said that bars and restaurants “could do better,” with roughly 15 percent not mandating social distancing.
The governor went on to say that the state’s position around schools reopening was that “we all try to the best of our ability to get kids back in school.”
Last week, Raimondo announced that the school year would be delayed by two weeks, starting Sept. 14 instead of Aug. 31. And while she said that she wouldn’t be making an official announcement regarding how schools would reopen until Aug. 31, she presented procedures for how districts should act when an inevitable outbreak occurs in schools.
“Once we get going, there are going to be cases,” Raimondo said. “After schools reopen, we need to have procedures in place to decide what steps we have to take based upon what’s happening in the school.”
Raimondo outlined three scenarios: one or two confirmed COVID-19 cases in a class or stable group; cases in multiple classes, with exposures linked to the school; and sustained community transmission impacting school.
In the scenario of one or two cases, recommended actions include the cases being isolated and close contacts quarantined for 14 days. For multiple cases linked to the school at-large, as well as sustained community transmission, the state is mandating that the cases be isolated and close contacts quarantined, with the department of health recommending further action as appropriate, such as moving to a more limited reopening level. In cases of sustained community transmission, the state could recommend that the school be closed.
“In every situation, we’re prepared to have a team at the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) to work with districts on a case-by-case basis […] to guide the decisions around what happens when we have cases.”
“We are prepared to send teams in and make these judgements,” she continued.
Raimondo also said that, while districts had to take the lead to secure their own personal protective equipment (PPE), the state was readying to distribute thousands of masks, gowns and gloves to schools around Rhode Island.
“I want to reassure everybody that nobody is going to be left in the lurch,” she said. “The state is at the ready to get supplies to cities and towns that can’t get the supplies.”
She said that the state’s goal was to “try to the best of our ability to get kids back in school.”
“I’m not saying it’s going to be easy, I’m not saying it’s going to be perfect,” she said. “I’m saying I have learned over the past six months that we are capable of doing great things when we need to and rise to a challenge.”
Raimondo also said she would be launching the Take It Outside campaign, which is designed to help everybody move more activities outdoors.
She said a team of members from the departments of business regulations, education and environmental management would be working with businesses, as well as cities and towns, to “come up with creative ideas to move activities outdoors.”
Raimondo also said that the state had administered roughly 440,000 tests since the beginning of the pandemic, putting Rhode Island “right at the head of the pack nationwide.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.