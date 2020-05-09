RHODE ISLAND – Over the course of the past week, Gov. Gina Raimondo has made a series of announcements and updates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, detailing plans to reopen the economy in three phases, a coalition with neighboring states to acquire medical equipment, and a new executive order requiring face masks in outdoor public spaces. The past week also saw the highest single-day death toll since the pandemic began, with 24 new fatalities.
On Wednesday, Rhode Island reported an additional 272 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 10,205. The state also reported 15 new fatalities, with a total of 370. Nearly 3,000 Rhode Islanders were also tested the prior day.
And 324 residents are currently hospitalized, with 86 in intensive care and 60 on ventilators.
During one of her daily news conferences, Raimondo explained her plan to let the stay-at-home order expire on May 9, allowing certain businesses and state parks to begin reopening.
The “slow and steady” reopening of the state will require residents to continue wearing masks in public and keep their distance from one another. During phase one, Raimondo said residents should continue to keep social circles small and not stray too far from home.
“If we start to see crowds and bunching, then we’re doing something wrong, and I’ll have to go back to more restrictions,” Raimondo said.
As the first phase begins, Raimondo said, restaurants will remain closed to in-room dining, however those who have the capacity for outdoor seating may take advantage of this in the coming weeks, though tables will need to be spread six-feet apart and will only be available by reservation. Common objects, like menus and condiments, will also need to be individually wrapped.
Many restaurants will be unable to reopen their operations during phase one, but dining and other close contact businesses will be the priority of phase two.
And, she went on to say, the Department of Business Regulation made over 300 unannounced visits to shops and stores across the state. During their visits, the department found that 95 percent of Rhode Islanders were wearing masks and nearly everyone maintained a six-foot distance from one another, which Raimondo said was encouraging.
Because of this, Raimondo also said that non-critical retail stores, which have suffered during pandemic closures, will be allowed to reopen their operations for in-person browsing, though there would be capacity restrictions.
Raimondo also said that, if she ultimately lets the stay-at-home order expire on May 9, some state parks would also begin reopening in phases, with reduced capacity and social distancing measures.
The governor went on to say that residents could drive to some parks, though activities and parking would be limited.
“You can take a walk, you can go for a run, you can go with your immediate family and friends as a small group,” Raimondo said, “but you’re not going to be able to do things like have a cookout, or a huge football game.”
Raimondo also said that residents should be mindful to continue social distancing, and also limit their time in the parks so others can enjoy nature too.
Lincoln Woods, Haines Memorial, Snake Den, Beavertail and Fort Adams are just some of the state parts set to reopen as part of phase one. The full list of parks that will be reopened is available on the Department of Environmental Management’s website.
On the other hand, state beaches will continue to remain closed until the second phase of reopening. This date, according to Raimondo, will coincide with Memorial Day weekend.
Raimondo also announced that she would be joining a coalition of neighboring states to secure medical supplies–such as gowns, masks and ventilators–as the state looks to start reopening certain parts of the economy.
The coalition includes states like Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania.
“At this stage, now that we want to allow people to start going back to work […] we need a steady supply chain,” Raimondo said. “So I’ve decided to join this coalition with other governors.”
And coinciding with her plans to reopen some businesses and parks, Raimondo also issued a new executive order, effective May 8, requiring all Rhode Islanders to wear face masks when in all public spaces, whether that space is indoors or outdoors.
She said that, though it may seem extreme, “covering your nose and mouth has a significant impact on reducing the spread of the disease.”
“I fully recognize this is going to be awkward, strange, maybe some people think not necessary and there’s going to be a thousand ‘what ifs,’” she added.
Raimondo went on to say people will not be expected to wear face masks when going for a walk, bike ride, or while being outside away from others.
Dr. Alexander-Scott, Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health, also reiterated that although anyone with symptoms should still be staying home, the face coverings are being enforced to protect everyone out in public and they are most important in places where it is difficult to stay six feet apart.
“Just one single cough can result in a person spreading 3,000 droplets,” she said. “The droplets are what the virus can be carried in and land on surfaces. The mask, some form of covering your nose and mouth, helps in stopping transmission of the virus from one person to another or from a person to an object. These face coverings allow for you to protect the people that you are around in public.”
Even though the state was beginning the process of reopening, Raimondo still stressed that people should continue protective measures, like washing their hands, sanitizing, keeping six feet apart, disinfecting and taking all precautions recommended by the CDC.
“Our lives have been utterly disrupted,” she said. “I hope when you look at [the data] you feel like you have played an incredibly important role in keeping Rhode Islanders safe and healthy and alive.”
