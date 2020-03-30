Gov. Gina Raimondo and Rhode Island Department of Health Director Dr. Alexander-Scott will provide the most up-to-date information on the state's COVID-19 response today at 1 p.m.
The Governor is also expected to give further guidance to public schools in the state regarding remote learning and school closures.
All press conferences are live-streamed on the governor's Facebook page.
