RHODE ISLAND – During her daily news conference on Thursday, Gov. Gina Raimondo made several announcements related to COVID-19, including a tentative date for the opening of summer camps and plans for a graduation special to be aired on PBS. She also said that, due to Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, that there weren’t any plans currently to start up youth organized sports.
In conjunction with the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), Raimondo also reported that there were 181 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 12,016. There were also six new fatalities, with a total of 468 deaths in Rhode Island. A total of 3,679 people were also tested the prior day.
Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of RIDOH, said that there were 271 people currently hospitalized, with 65 in the intensive care unit and 42 on ventilators.
Though Raimondo was expected to lay out early plans to enter phase two of reopening parts of the state, she said she was going to hold off on making any announcement until tomorrow. Phase one began last weekend, and included select businesses and parks reopening, though guidelines on social distancing and limited groups remained in place.
“I had hoped to be able to give some specific guidance on when we’ll be able to move to phase two,” she said. “We’re just not quite ready to do that. We have a few more things to consider.”
Instead, the governor detailed plans to open up summer camps to Rhode Island children. Though the date is subject to change, Raimondo said that the state was planning on opening summer camps on June 29, though she said that there would still be social distancing guidelines and restrictions in place.
“The June 29 goal is just that, a goal. We’re going to be working like crazy to make that goal a reality, but just like everything else, it's subject to change,” she said, adding, “It’s not going to be just like last year. It's going to be fun but different.”
Guidelines will include frequent hand washing and regular deep cleanings of the facilities, as well as mandates that children stay within the same small group.
“Our kids are missing out. They miss their friends, they miss regular life, they miss doing what they love to do,” Raimondo said. “For their mental, emotional and intellectual development, I think we need to operate camps in the summer.”
However, she said that, because of recommendations from the CDC, there weren’t any plans to start organized sports.
“This is a tough one,” she said. “The CDC has recommended canceling or postponing all organized youth sports. I can’t really go against that guidance.”
“Until the CDC guidelines change, there can’t be organized youth sports,” she continued, though she added that the state was still looking at ways to have summer sports camps be available.
And in partnership with RI PBS, the state is planning a televised graduation special for the high school class of 2020. The statewide graduation ceremony, called Your Year 2020, is scheduled to air on RI PBS on June 15.
“We’re working overtime to try to come up with creative ways to help you celebrate your accomplishments,” Raimondo said. “I want to let you know that on June 15, we’re going to be airing a special televised graduation ceremony.”
Raimondo went on to say that the graduation ceremony will include celebrity guests, as well as videos sent in from high school seniors around the state.
The deadline for seniors to submit videos is May 22. For more information, or to submit a video, visit www.ripbs.org/youryear2020.
Furthermore, Raimondo said that the state was preparing a survey for small businesses, which will be made available at www.reopeningri.com early next week. The survey, Raimondo said, will give the state a better idea of how to provide aid to small businesses.
“Starting early next week we’re going to do a survey to have an official survey mainly of small businesses who have been affected, just to hear from you what would be most helpful to meet the pain you’re experiencing,” she said.
She also said that public libraries would begin reopening under new guidelines in phase two, though she didn’t give a specific date.
