RHODE ISLAND – During her daily news briefing, Gov. Gina Raimondo announced 100 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 15,325. The number of fatalities also rose to 756, with 14 new deaths being reported on Thursday.
More than 3,200 residents were tested the prior day.
The vast majority of Raimondo’s news conference focused on the health care system, with the governor going over changes that needed to be made in order to offer more equitable care for all residents.
“As we’ve lived through and been fighting together this public health crisis, health care is on everybody’s mind,” Raimondo said. “Now that we’re at this place, we are going to have to turn to the business of rebuilding Rhode Island, our economy, our communities and our health care system.”
She said the goal was to rebuild Rhode Island’s health care system so that it’s better and more equitable than it was before the pandemic.
“We need to strengthen our health care system,” she said. “We have to rebuild in a way that makes our health care system stronger and more effective than it was when we started.”
Raimondo also said that COVID-19 had revealed inequities in health care, particularly among the most vulnerable residents.
“It is real and something we can’t accept,” she said. “We have to do it in a way where we reduce disparities and inequities that have long existed in our health care system.
The governor also pointed to the formation of a group, set up by the Rhode Island Foundation, which focuses specifically on how to make health care more accessible to all residents.
To that end, Raimondo said she would be signing an executive order that affirmed the “administration’s commitment to that work,” while also committing to a statewide, long term health care plan focused on improvements.
Hospitals, primary care and pediatrician’s offices have also been facing a “massive drop” in revenue, due to them cutting down on regular services in order to focus on COVID-19.
Raimondo said the administration would be launching a relief fund, investing up to $150 million for the state’s hospitals to help “offset immediate costs and prepare for the future.” The funds will come directly from the state’s emergency relief funds.
To help make up for the loss in revenue, Raimondo also announced that a pediatric advisory council was also being convened, led by Nicole Alexander-Scott, the director of the Rhode Island Department of Health. The council will focus on how to distribute funds to provide pediatric practices relief and support.
Another point of concern was a drop in child immunizations, which have gone down between 30 and 50 percent since the pandemic began.
“I am very concerned that through the crisis we’ve seen child immunizations drop by 30 percent, some say 50 percent,” Raimondo said.
“That’s a disaster waiting to happen,” she continued. “If we don’t fix that now, that’s going to result in potentially devastating health care issues.”
She urged parents to take their children to get their immunizations.
Raimondo also announced that she would be extending an executive order allowing health insurance to cover telehealth until July 5.
“We took that step because we knew everyone needed access to health care during the crisis,” she said.
She added that she hoped to codify the executive order into law by statute.
Furthermore, she said an initiative to increase low income nursing home workers’ wages would continue through June 15.
“We’ve learned that they take care of so many of our loved ones, and infection control is very difficult in these congregate care settings,” she said.
Raimondo said that the crisis presented Rhode Island with an opportunity to make permanent changes in the health care system, to “reduce costs” and “provide better equity.”
“It also presents opportunity,” she said. “Let’s do it in a way where we bring about the change that will make our systems better for everyone.”
