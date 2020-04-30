RHODE ISLAND – For the second time since she started holding daily news conferences surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Gina Raimondo, along with first gentleman Andy Moffit, answered questions from children throughout Rhode Island. The questions touched on issues like the need for masks, whether schools would be reopened in the fall and the reopening of businesses.
Though she didn’t touch on the numbers during the news conference, 374 new cases were reported on Thursday, bringing the total to 8,621. Fifteen new fatalities were also reported, with a total of 266. A total of 3,545 people were also tested the prior day.
Raimondo opened up the news conference on Thursday by thanking kids for abiding by the new social distancing guidelines and all of their hard work, and asked them to “stick with it.”
“I just want to say I’m sorry it has to be this way, it is this way so we can keep you healthy and safe,” she added. “I’m really hoping we can open school in September as we normally would. I’m just asking you to stick with it.”
She also said that a Kids Link hotline had been set up for any children who are feeling anxious, depressed or scared. Kids Link can be reached by calling 1 (855) 543-5465.
“It’s okay if you’re not feeling okay, in fact most of us aren’t,” she said. “It’s really important to talk about it. We have to acknowledge how different this is.”
The first question came from a preschooler, who asked why he has to wear a mask every time he goes somewhere.
“The easiest way to spread this disease […] is when people sneeze or cough. The virus is inside of your mouth, inside of your nose, and when you sneeze or cough, it spreads everywhere,” she answered. “[Wearing masks] prevent you from getting sick, but it also prevents you from spreading it to someone else.”
Another student asked if businesses and parks would be reopened once the number of positive COVID-19 cases started going down.
“When it starts to go down, that’s when we can go to the park, go to the beach, go to the store,” Raimondo said. “That’s exactly the plan, but we’ll have to do it slowly.”
Raimondo said that businesses and parks would be reopening in phases, beginning May 9, if everyone continued to abide by the social distancing guidelines.
Another question touched on the reopening of schools in the fall, and whether the upcoming school year would be “normal.”
Raimondo said that, while she hoped schools would be reopened in the fall, the school day would be different than it was before the pandemic.
“It’s not going to be the way it was last year because we all have to do things differently because of the virus,” she said. “You’ll be going back to school, I hope.”
“But we will have to be washing our hands a lot more, we might have to make some changes during lunch and school, you’ll probably have to spread out in the classroom,” she said, adding that students and teachers also might have to continue wearing masks, and that schools would have to be cleaned more thoroughly.
“It’s not going to be the same old school,” she said. “You’re going to go back to school, but there’s going to be some changes.”
And a senior asked whether or not college students would be able to return to campus next fall.
“I have asked all of the college presidents at all 20 colleges in RI to submit to me their plans for how they can safely enroll in the fall,” Raimondo said. “We gave them guidelines for what a safe plan has to look like, and then they’ll come back to us […] to get that plan in shape over the summer so that students can come back in the fall.”
Another student asked how long the pandemic would last, and when a vaccine would be available.
“I wish I knew, I wish I could give you a date right now. When we have a vaccine that works, that’s widely available […] then it will end,” Raimondo said. “Then it will be like the flu. We’ll still have to be careful.”
“The best guess that the experts have is that [a vaccine is] about a year away,” she continued. “It’s not going to be like this for a year though. It’s going to get a little bit better.”
Until there is a vaccine, Raimondo added, everyone would be “living with some version of these new restrictions.”
However, Raimondo added that the efforts being made by everyone in Rhode Island, including children, was saving lives.
“It’s working, you guys are absolutely saving lives,” she added. “If you weren’t doing what you’re doing, we’d have a lot more people sick in the hospital.”
Raimondo also announced that CVS and Brown University had each made donations to public schools in the state.
CVS donated $150,000 to the Woonsocket education department for the purchase of 750 chromebooks for students, while Brown donated $100,000 to the Providence public school district to support internet access for 900 providence students.
