RHODE ISLAND – During her daily news briefing, Gov. Gina Raimondo announced 188 new COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island, bringing the total number of cases to 9,477. Raimondo also reported 24 new fatalities–the highest one-day death toll since the beginning of the pandemic– bringing the total to 320.
Nearly 2,000 people were also tested the prior day.
Raimondo also announced that she would be joining a coalition of neighboring states to secure medical supplies–such as gowns, masks and ventilators–as the state looks to start reopening certain parts of the economy.
The coalition includes states like Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania.
“At this stage, now that we want to allow people to start going back to work […] we need a steady supply chain,” Raimondo said. “So I’ve decided to join this coalition with other governors.”
She also said that joining the coalition would reduce competition between the states to secure supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE), and would allow for more bulk purchases.
“The thought is that right now we’re all competing against each other,” she said. “So I’m out there on behalf of Rhode Island, and often we bid against each other and bid on the price.”
Now, the coalition will work together to identify each region’s needs for medical supplies.
“Together, we’re going to identify our regions’ needs for medical supplies and PPE, and we’re going to work together in collaboration to secure everything we need at the best price possible, and stabilize our supply chain.”
Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) Medical Director James McDonald said that, of the new fatalities, 18 were nursing home residents. The new fatalities also ranged in age from their 30s to 90s. And of the 330 residents who are currently hospitalized, 83 are in the intensive care unit, with 59 on ventilators.
He went on to say that a second nursing home, Oakland Grove in Woonsocket, would be operating as a new COVID-19 specialty nursing home.
McDonald also urged residents to minimize the use of common objects, which can be further spread COVID-19.
And while Raimondo is preparing to lift the stay-at-home order on May 9, she said that that date could change, if there is a spike in new cases and hospitalizations.
“If something happens into the week and I have to change my mind, then I will do that,” Raimondo said. “I have to maintain flexibility to meet the conditions on the ground.”
“Right now we’re working like crazy to be able to lift it,” she added.
She also said that residents should consider creative ways to celebrate Mother’s Day, and to continue limiting social gatherings.
“It’s a special day, we all cherish our mothers,” Raimondo said. “So start thinking now how we can love and honor our mothers […] without actually seeing them.”
The governor also congratulated Rhode Island students on a successful April reading challenge, which Raimondo posed to students at the beginning of the month.
Throughout the month of April, roughly 21,000 students logged more than one million minutes of reading, Raimondo said.
