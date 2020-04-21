RHODE ISLAND – During her daily news conference, Gov. Gina Raimondo announced 16 new COVID-19-related deaths in Rhode Island, bringing the total to 171. Raimondo also announced 394 new cases, with a total of 5,500.
Nicole Alexander-Scott, Director of Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), said that the ages of the new deaths ranged in age from those in their 30s to 90s, with the vast majority being over the age of 70.
Raimondo also made several other announcements, including Rhode Island receiving 1.9 million surgical masks, bringing the total of masks onhand to over 2 million. She also said that two new field hospitals were officially operational, with 1,000 extra hospital beds between them now being made available.
While the state doesn’t currently require the extra hospital space or beds, Raimondo said that she was thankful they were there, in case they’re needed in the future.
“I had the opportunity to walk through these field hospitals and it's a miracle they got them done,” she said. “I sleep easier at night knowing that […] God forbid, if we need these hospitals, they are there.”
She also said that Brown University was making 700 dormitory rooms available to frontline workers for free. The rooms are being made available to workers–such as first responders, medical personnel and anyone who is providing direct care–who are concerned about going home and potentially infecting family members.
Raimondo added that the dorm rooms weren’t being made available for anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
For other frontline workers, the state has also set up www.rihavens.com, which connects frontline workers to available hotel rooms.
The state also leased the Wyndham Hotel in Warwick as a location for residents who are housing insecure, if they need to isolate themselves and they have been directed to the hotel by RIDOH.
“None of this was available a few weeks ago,” Raimondo said. “In a very short period of time we’re building a system that should give you confidence.”
However, she didn’t shy away from the negative effects the pandemic has had on the state’s economy, with 170,000 uninsurance claims filed in the past six weeks.
“We’re going to get you all back to work,” she said. “We’re going to stand this economy back up together.”
Raimondo also said she has not yet made a decision on whether schools would remain closed after April, and that she would be announcing her decision later this week.
