RHODE ISLAND – During Friday’s press conference, Gov. Gina Raimondo announced that 10 more Rhode Islanders died from COVID-19, bringing the total to 833. Raimondo also said that the total number of cases rose to 15,947, with 84 new cases. More than 3,600 residents were tested the prior day.
“All the data is trending in the right direction, which is reassuring,” she said, though she added that didn’t mean the virus has “gone away.”
“It’s trending in the right direction because we’ve changed,” she said. “I’m going to continue asking for your amazing cooperation and rule-following.”
Raimondo also issued announcements regarding testing for close contact workers, as well as a new housing campaign for homeless residents.
The governor said that asymptomatic close contact workers–such as manufacturing employees and hairdressers, among others–could receive free testing at sites around the state. She also said she was opening up the free tests for bus drivers and restaurant workers.
Raimondo said that all close contact workers, even those without symptoms, should be tested.
“If you’re in one of those industries, and you feel perfectly fine, I’m asking you please to go get yourself tested,” she said.
She said that, with more and more close contact workers being tested, residents will feel “more confident in going out.”
The state currently has the capacity to test up to 900 asymptomatic close-contact workers per day, though the rate is around 400 per day. Raimondo urged all close contact workers to receive tests.
Additional testing sites are also being set up in communities that have been hit the hardest by COVID-19, such as Central Falls, Pawtucket and Providence.
And in partnership with United Way and the Rhode Island Realtors Association, Raimondo announced a new initiative, called the Housing Now Campaign, which will seek to help homeless or housing insecure find available rental properties.
“We’ve been talking a lot around the vulnerable population,” Raimondo said. “If you’re poor or homeless or housing insecure, this pandemic has hit you the hardest.”
The initiative will give an incentive for landlords around the state to rent available units to homeless residents who qualify for housing vouchers. Landlords who make rental properties available for homeless residents will receive $2,000 for the first unit, and $500 for every additional unit.
Raimondo said she was challenging landlords to reach 100 units available for homeless residents by July 1.
While she called it an “aggressive goal,” she said that now more than ever, homelessness was a “matter of life and death.”
“This is a very creative way to quickly help families who are struggling with homelessness,” Raimondo said.
Raimondo also said that the state was setting up a website to track the spending of $1.25 million Rhode Island received from a COVID-19 federal stimulus bill.
“Later this afternoon, we’re going to be launching a website dedicated to tracking all of our coronavirus spending,” she said. “Every single penny that we spend from our COVID-19 stimulus fund will be accounted for on this website.”
