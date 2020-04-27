On Monday, Gov. Gina Raimondo announced 269 new positive COVID-19 cases coming from 2,482 tests administered the previous day. In addition she announced seven new fatalities, making the total 233. The state currently has 266 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 81 of which are in the intensive care units and 56 are on ventilators. As of Monday 452 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital. Raimondo seemed confident that the number of cases in the state have plateaued, while also noting there was a recent uptick in hospitalizations and ICU occupancy.
“Overall it’s a very stable picture,” she said. “We are not out of the woods but we are experiencing a favorable trend in that we seem to be having a plateau.”
Rhode Island Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott spoke to the new fatalities announced today, saying that the seven fatalities include one person in their 50s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s and one in their 80s with the remaining three people in their 90s. All seven of these people lived in congregate living or congregate care settings, none of which were the Rhode Island Veterans Home.
Dr. Alexander-Scott continued to emphasize that it is critical to continue abiding by the stay-at-home order during this time.
Aside from the daily data update, Raimondo focused her press briefing on how the state plans to reopen the economy in the coming weeks and months. The nautically-themed plan, which is broken up into four phases, is a gradual one that Raimondo emphasized will come with many restrictions.
Phase one of the plan, being called “testing the waters,” is exactly that. In approximately two weeks, if the state sees a consistent downward trend in cases or stabilization in cases, will consist of resuming business and social activity on a limited basis with significant restrictions. During this phase most people who can work from home will continue to do so, and permitted gathering sizes will increase from five to ten people.
Phase two, called “navigating our way,” will consist of gradually lightening up even more on social gatherings, the number of people permitted in a workplace, restaurant and retail restrictions and opening up some childcare options.
Phase three, called “picking up speed” would indicate that the state has learned to operate with the virus safety, and would continue to lighten up on restrictions, but many would remain.
Phase four is where the plan ends, and is called "eventually we'll land," meaning things will be close to normal will few restrictions.
To safely move between phases, the state not only needs to see a two week downward trend in cases or stable or declining hospitalizations, but the state must be able to identify community spread, meet the needs fo those in quarantine or isolation, have at least 30 percent of ICU beds open and sufficient personal protective equipment for healthcare workers, appropriate workplace guidelines and must be prepared to use a data-based approach to assess trends and determine if restrictions need to be reinstated.
In explaining her “rough outline”of how the state plans to reopen, Raimondo was very clear that each step will be slow and gradual.
“Everywhere you go is still going to feel different,” she said, adding that the guildelines can change at any moment, and any spike in cases will mean the state will need to pull back again.
Raimondo remains focused on opening of the economy as “quickly as is safely possible” and getting Rhode Islanders back to work.
“I think you know that the last thing we want to do is keep people out of work one minute longer than necessary,” she said. “I commit to you today that I will do whatever it takes to stand this economy back up.”
The full presentation made today can be found at the Rhode Island Department of Health website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.