For the second day in a row, the number of new COVID-19 cases has remained under 200, however the number of new fatalities remains high. Gov. Gina Raimondo is expected to speak on the data at 3 p.m.
featured
Number of new cases on the decline, fatalities remain among highest RI has seen
-
- Updated
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Raimondo issues warning against giving in to spring weather, announces 17 additional fatalities
- Fish and scratch tickets could be in your future
- New coronavirus cases in RI decline for third day in a row, less people being tested
- Brewed Awakenings application granted continuance
- Confronting a coronavirus conundrum
- Teachers take to the streets to celebrate WWHS seniors
- Coventry schools negotiate energy contract savings
- Residential makeover proposed for former Boon Street church
- It appears that NEANK is misrepresenting the facts
- Narragansett High School Chorus performs virtual choir
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
ricentral.com daily headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.