New testing site offers on-the-spot results

Today, Gov Gina Raimondo announced a new partnership with CVS Health that provides on-the-spot COVID-19 testing results.
According to Raimondo, the new partnership will double the testing capacity in Rhode Island.
Tests at this new site are available to Rhode Islanders by appointment. You can sign up here: https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing
