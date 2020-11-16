RHODE ISLAND – Due to a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Gov. Gina Raimondo announced a new series of restrictions last week, including a stay-at-home advisory beginning at 10 p.m. on weeknights and 10:30 p.m. on weekends.
During her press conference last Thursday, Raimondo reported 566 new cases of COVID-19 the prior day, bringing the total to 35,750 since the beginning of the pandemic. The state administered 15,785 tests the day before, with a positive rate of 3.6 percent. Hospital admission also rose last week to 160, with 145 the prior week. Raimondo also reported eight additional fatalities, bringing the total to 1,222.
“Yesterday, we had almost 600 cases — 566 new cases — out of about 16,000 tests, for a percent positive of 3.6 percent,” Raimondo said last Thursday. “And very sadly, another eight deaths.”
“All the arrows are pointing in the wrong direction, all arrows are pointing up,” she added, referring to the percent of positive cases, new hospital admissions and new cases per 100,000 people.
Raimondo said she had made it clear over the past months that, if the state began to see the number of cases and hospitalizations go up, she would have to increase the regulations. Two weeks ago, Raimondo announced new restrictions, such as a reduced gathering limit from 15 people to 10, as well as new regulations for visiting hospitals and nursing homes.
And after discussing the matter with other governors in the region, Raimondo announced last week a new series of restrictions to the phase three guidelines.
“Our region now is looking like we’re going to see a second wave spike that they have been living through in the midwest,” she said. “So I feel our response will be that much more effective to the extent that we can coordinate in our approach with our neighbors.”
She went on to announce the new regulations, which she said were similar to those being implemented in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey. Raimondo said that the new measures were being put in place to avoid any future full-scale shutdowns, adding that she was following three core principles: making targeted interventions, protecting jobs and protecting education.
The new measures officially took effect on Sunday, and will remain in place for two weeks.
“Over those two weeks, we’re going to be closely monitoring to see if the approach is working,” she said.
The first new measure, she said, would be a stay-at-home advisory, which will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weeknights and 10:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekends. However, she said that it was an advisory, not a stay-at-home order, adding that there would not be a “heavy-handed approach to enforcement.”
“It’s an advisory. I’m strongly advising you and asking you to be home in your own house […] by 10 p.m.,” she said. “We’re not going to be pulling cars over, we’re not going to have a heavy handed approach of enforcement if you’re out after 10 p.m., not at this stage, and hopefully never. But it’s a big signal to all of us, it’s a wake up call.”
There are exceptions for going to work, to the grocery store and to the doctor, she said.
“I’m asking for voluntary compliance,” she said. “If we continue to see more parties, more than 10 people after 10 p.m., we are going to levy fines and increase our enforcement.”
Another new measure is the early closure of all restaurants, bars, recreation facilities and personal services, which must also end services at 10 p.m on weeknights and 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
“You should take the last call by that time,” she said. “Start wrapping it up at 10 p.m. or 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.”
Bars and restaurants could still offer takeout after that time, she added.
In order to help make up for losses in business, Raimondo also announced new grants that would be made available for bars and restaurants.
“You’re doing everything you can, you’re doing a good job, but still, the virus is spreading, and truthfully it’s unavoidable whenever you have food and drink and people getting together,” she said. “As I announce the new restrictions, I’m also announcing that we’re going to be sending grants to all active Rhode Island restaurants and bars impacted by the early closure.”
Restaurants and bars will receive a minimum of $2,000 and a maximum of $10,000, based on how much business they typically do, Raimondo said. In order to receive the grants, businesses will simply need to attest that they were affected by the early closure — after that, they can expect to receive their grant from the division of taxation within 30 days.
“These grants between $2,000 and $10,000 will likely not make up for the losses that you’re going to incur over the next couple of weeks but I hope it will help,” she said.
The third new restriction was further capacity limitations on venues of assembly, such as performing arts, movie theaters and houses of worship. The new limit is 50 percent capacity, with a maximum of 125 people. Outdoor venues have a limit of 66 percent capacity, with a maximum of 150 people.
Raimondo also recommended that houses of worship consider going virtual for the next two weeks.
Capacity limitations are also being lowered for catered events such as weddings, with 25 people allowed indoors and 75 people outdoors, however Raimondo said that exceptions could be made for previously scheduled events.
“If you already have a wedding or special event already planned in the next couple weeks, we’re open to giving you an exemption, as long as you contact the Department of Business Regulations and we can have a conversation around how you’re going to make it a safe event and have compliance with the rules,” Raimondo said.
Other new measures include new capacity limits on big box stores — one person per 150 square feet.
“We have started to see crowding at these businesses, and we can only expect that crowding to increase as we enter the big shopping season,” Raimondo said.
And according to the new measures, all businesses are being asked to cancel any non-essential work-related travel.
Finally, Raimondo said that masks would be required at all times when with others who you do not live with, including outside and at the gym.
“I’m confident that these targeted interventions are going to make a difference, but it’s only true if you guys take it to heart,” she said. “We all have to take it to heart. Everyone’s tired, everyone’s tired of the rules. But the reality is, [COVID-19] is still here.”
“We’ll be in a better place, I hope, a month from now,” she continued. “I hope I don’t have to do anymore aggressive regulations that we’re seeing in other parts of the country and other parts of the world. Because if we do anymore than this, it’s really going to start to hurt people’s businesses and jobs than it already has.”
Raimondo likened the new regulations to taking medicine.
“If we take our medicine now — change our behavior, reign in our social activity — the medicine’s not going to be that bad, and isn’t going to last that long,” she said. “If we wait, if we try to outrun the virus, we’re going to take the medicine later and it’s going to be much stronger medicine.”
The governor also said she would be announcing new measures related to Thanksgiving next week.
Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the Rhode Island Department of Health, said that last week saw three days with over 500 new cases of COVID-19 being reported.
“That is evidence that we are still seeing very high case numbers,” Alexander-Scott said. “Like our case numbers, our hospitalization numbers are elevated.”
However, she said the state’s hospital capacity was “still in a good place,” but added that changes in behavior and socialization had to be made in order for that to remain the case.
“We watch our hospitalization numbers very closely. And we can’t ignore the trends we are seeing,” she said. “It is very clear that we have to make changes. All of us have to make changes now, in order to avoid overwhelming our hospital system.”
She also said that the “glaring trend” in the rise of cases was mixed socialization.
“Too much socializing, too many contacts — all that without wearing a mask — and directly contributing to an increased spread of coronavirus,” Alexander-Scott said. “Too many people are part of too many groups, especially in informal settings.”
