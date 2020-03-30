Today Gov. Gina Raimondo announced an additional 114 positive cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island, bringing the state total to 408 cases.
Raimondo added that there was an additional COVID-19 death, making a total of four in the state, and 41 people are now hospitalized with COVID-19 related complications.
“It’s climbing at a fast rate so we believe we’re in a fast spread of the virus at this point in Rhode Island,” said Raimondo.
According to Rhode Island Department of Health Director Dr. Alexander-Scott, the additional death announced today was a man in his 70s and RIDOH is currently investigating whether any underlying medical conditions were factors in his passing.
Dr. Alexander-Scott added that although news broke that three separate nursing homes have had COVID-19 cases over the weekend, this man was not one of them. Currently there are 15 cases of COVID-19 in three Rhode Island nursing homes.
Alexander-Scott later added that currently there are enough hospital beds for those suffering from COVID-19, however; the state continues to prepare other sites.
In addition, Raimondo announced that public schools in the state will continue with distance learning through the month of April, and added that so far the distance learning has been going well and she continues to focus on making sure kids are still learning.
“I’m not ready to throw in the towel yet,” she said. “There’s nothing easy about this. It’s difficult, it’s disruptive. Some learning is better than no learning. I am not throwing in the towel and giving up on 140,000 kids.”
The status of distance learning will be re-evaluated at the end of April.
“I am taking an incremental, day-by-day, week-by-week approach with this crisis,” Raimondo said.
Raimondo went on to announce that there are three new testing sites that will be up and running this week–one at the University of Rhode Island, one at the Community College of Rhode Island and one at Rhode Island College. With these new sites, the state hopes to complete 1,000 tests a day by the end of the week. Currently, the state is testing approximately 500 people a day.
“This is good news. This is great news. It’s going to get us to 1,000 [a day] this week,” Raimondo said.
Raimondo emphasized that the additional testing sites are by appointment only, and anyone feeling symptoms needs to contact their primary care physician or an urgent care facility to make a testing appointment. Anyone who shows up to the testing site without an appointment will not be tested.
Also announced today was an initiative created in conjunction with Cox Communications and wireless service providers Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T. According to Raimondo, anyone without wireless internet who qualifies can receive two free months of internet through Cox, and an adjusted rate of $10 a month after the free period.
In addition, those with wireless providers Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T can utilize the “hot spot” features on their smart devices free of charge–essentially making any smart device a wifi supplier.
“It’s not perfect, but it’s something,” she said.
Overall, Raimondo had one reassuring message for Rhode Islanders:
“This isn’t forever. Hang in there a little longer. We’re going to get through this,” she said.
Raimondo will continue with her daily press briefings tomorrow at 1 p.m. The briefing will be live streamed on the Governor's Facebook page.
